Gallery: Tallinn Central Market to get new main building and surrounding quarter

Tallinn has approved a detailed plan for the Central Market and its surrounding area, under which a new market building as well as new mixed-use buildings with commercial space and apartments will be constructed on the site.

Tallinn City Government has approved the detailed plan for Keldrimäe 9/Lastekodu 12 and the surrounding area, under which the Central Market (Keskturg) site will undergo a comprehensive redevelopment and new buildings containing commercial and residential space will be constructed.

A new seven-story market building will be built on the Central Market site, with its main entrance planned on the extension of Torupilliotsa. According to the detailed plan, a total of seven buildings, ranging from five to seven stories in height, will be constructed in the area.

The ground floors of the mixed-use residential buildings are planned to house commercial premises, while the upper floors will contain apartments. Two options are under consideration: the first would provide up to 158 apartments, while the second would provide up to 218 apartments, bringing an estimated 363 or 501 new residents to the area, respectively. The exact number of apartments, as well as the size and intended use of the commercial premises, will be specified in the construction project.

The planned buildings must include a shelter, which may also serve as part of the parking facilities and be used as an underground parking garage.

The development includes a pedestrian area and a city square. Pedestrian and cycling paths running through the site will be connected to the surrounding street network. Ownership of the city square will remain with the developer, Astri Keskarendus.

New trees and other high greenery are planned for the park area running through the development, along adjoining roadways and in the landscaped areas around the square and residential courtyards. Green spaces will account for 21 percent of the planned development area.

Under an agreement between the city and the developer, Astri Keskarendus, the owner and developer of the Central Market site, will contribute €686,000 toward the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav and €350,000 toward construction work at Mardi kindergarten.

The design of the new market building is based on the winning entry in an architectural competition by Koko Arhitektid.

Last summer, then-Central Market CEO Rain Pärn said construction of the new market building was expected to begin in 2027. He also noted that while the new buildings had initially been planned to contain a large amount of office space, the decision was later made to include loft-style apartments instead.

The detailed plan for the Central Market and its surrounding area was initiated by Tallinn City Government in June 2016, 10 years ago. The planning area covers 2.7 hectares.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!