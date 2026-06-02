X!

Gallery: Tallinn Central Market to get new main building and surrounding quarter

News
Detailed plan for the Tallinn Central Market area.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

Tallinn has approved a detailed plan for the Central Market and its surrounding area, under which a new market building as well as new mixed-use buildings with commercial space and apartments will be constructed on the site.

Tallinn City Government has approved the detailed plan for Keldrimäe 9/Lastekodu 12 and the surrounding area, under which the Central Market (Keskturg) site will undergo a comprehensive redevelopment and new buildings containing commercial and residential space will be constructed.

A new seven-story market building will be built on the Central Market site, with its main entrance planned on the extension of Torupilliotsa. According to the detailed plan, a total of seven buildings, ranging from five to seven stories in height, will be constructed in the area.

The ground floors of the mixed-use residential buildings are planned to house commercial premises, while the upper floors will contain apartments. Two options are under consideration: the first would provide up to 158 apartments, while the second would provide up to 218 apartments, bringing an estimated 363 or 501 new residents to the area, respectively. The exact number of apartments, as well as the size and intended use of the commercial premises, will be specified in the construction project.

The planned buildings must include a shelter, which may also serve as part of the parking facilities and be used as an underground parking garage.

The development includes a pedestrian area and a city square. Pedestrian and cycling paths running through the site will be connected to the surrounding street network. Ownership of the city square will remain with the developer, Astri Keskarendus.

New trees and other high greenery are planned for the park area running through the development, along adjoining roadways and in the landscaped areas around the square and residential courtyards. Green spaces will account for 21 percent of the planned development area.

Under an agreement between the city and the developer, Astri Keskarendus, the owner and developer of the Central Market site, will contribute €686,000 toward the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav and €350,000 toward construction work at Mardi kindergarten.

The design of the new market building is based on the winning entry in an architectural competition by Koko Arhitektid.

Last summer, then-Central Market CEO Rain Pärn said construction of the new market building was expected to begin in 2027. He also noted that while the new buildings had initially been planned to contain a large amount of office space, the decision was later made to include loft-style apartments instead.

The detailed plan for the Central Market and its surrounding area was initiated by Tallinn City Government in June 2016, 10 years ago. The planning area covers 2.7 hectares.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Expert: Russia attacking civilians, major cities to project success

17:13

Ukrainian prime minister makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

16:54

Investigation finds no evidence of 'bear attack' on Estonian cyclist

16:52

Gallery: Giant rainbow banner unfurled in Tartu for Baltic Pride

16:47

Justice minister wants limits to scouring emails for evidence in criminal matters

16:46

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian diplomatic passports

16:45

Harri Tiido: On the Finnish memo about a turning point in the world order

16:26

Tallinn expects more efficient use of business incubator's new €6M home

16:10

Cormorant colonies shrink bird diversity on Baltic islands, study finds

15:50

Case load rises, court delays worsen in Estonia in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Estonian-founded Wise hit by Belgian money laundering investigation

01.06

Estonia's oldest children's clothing store closes downtown Tallinn location

01.06

Ryanair will end its direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin this fall

09:12

Spring Storm commander: EDF handed several people over to police during the excercise Updated

11:15

Parents, rental firms face fines under new youth e-scooter bill

31.05

Estonia becomes third EU country to allow self-driving cars on its roads

09:22

Average monthly wage rose to €2,135 in Q1 2026

10:40

Support for same-sex marriage varies sharply by language group in Estonia

01.06

More than half of students in Estonia forced to work while attending university

01.06

Tallinn's beach season officially opens on June 1

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo