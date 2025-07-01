Tallinn Central Market's new building postponed by a few years

Construction of the new building at Tallinn Central Market (Keskturg) has been postponed by at least a couple of years. For now, vendors are grappling with sluggish sales, as prolonged roadworks around the market have led to a drop in foot traffic.

The area around Tallinn Central Market resembles a lunar landscape, making it possible to reach the market only by weaving through a maze of obstacles. The situation has looked like this for several years now, and it has taken a toll on market attendance.

"It goes up and down. As soon as construction started, customer numbers dropped. There are fewer parking spaces and people can't get here — many simply can't drive here at all. The regulars still come, but many of the seasonal visitors don't anymore," said vendor Ats.

"We've lost about 15 percent of foot traffic, but fortunately we've managed to come to an agreement with the vendors and only a few have decided to sit out this season. Most are still here," said Central Market CEO Rain Pärn.

The construction on Lastekodu tänav is expected to be completed this fall, but after that the wait begins for the full reconstruction of the entire market area. That project was originally set to begin this year, but was pushed back due to difficult economic conditions. The current large market hall stands in a rather sorry state and is falling into disrepair.

"As things stand now, we expect to start construction on the new market building in 2027. Initially, a significant amount of office space had been planned for the site. That's no longer realistic in the near future, so instead we're planning some really cool loft-style apartments," Pärn said.

For vendors, the reconstruction means the market will temporarily move elsewhere, leading to even less foot traffic. Some are considering terminating their contracts, but there are also longtime sellers who couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"We're staying right here. My family has worked here for more than 35 years. I've been working here for 13 myself," said vendor Kristina.

This week, dancers in town for the Song and Dance Festival are helping keep the market alive — the venue is just a stone's throw from Kalev Stadium. Next week is also expected to bring more customers, as the price of Estonian strawberries is set to drop from €9 to €7.

