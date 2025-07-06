X!

Rainy weather destroys much of Estonia's strawberry harvest

News
Strawberry.
Strawberry. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

Some strawberry growers are losing hope for a decent harvest, as the relentless rain shows no sign of letting up and continues to spoil the berries. And the smaller the harvest, the higher the price, writes Maaleht.

At the start of the week, locally grown strawberries were selling for as much as €16.90 per kilogram at some stalls in the capital, while Polish strawberries on the same shelves cost €11.90 per kilogram. On the lower end, Estonian strawberries were priced around €8–9 per kilogram at markets.

"Unfortunately, there aren't too many Estonian strawberries on the market this year, which is why prices are higher than last year. The rain has done significant damage to the fields," said Janika Lindsalu, a strawberry grower from Jõgeva County who runs OÜ Marimarta with her family in the village of Koimula.

"Right now, for every three tons of strawberries we pick, three tons go straight to the landfill," said Ranet Roositalu, the young owner of Joosepi Strawberry Farm in Põlva County. Due to the rainy weather, his open-field strawberry crops have suffered badly — nearly half the berries have gone moldy from excessive moisture.

He explained that rain brings gray mold to the fields, while hot weather leads to spider mite infestations. Meanwhile, there's a shortage of effective approved plant protection products, which further reduces yields. Roositalu cited last year's drought, when spider mites overran his fields. Even after spending €20,000 on biological control, it had no effect.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Maaleht

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island Updated

11:16

Watch live from 1.55 p.m.: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

08:34

Healthcare workers in Estonia doubt colleagues' loyalty in a crisis

08:34

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

08:34

Fuel retailers' turnover and profits up in Estonia

08:34

Rainy weather destroys much of Estonia's strawberry harvest

07:31

Galleries: Estonia's XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival 'Iseoma'

05.07

President in Song Festival speech: We cannot stop caring for one another

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival Updated

05.07

Women's Voluntary Defense Organization hands out 18 tons of soup at Song Festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival Updated

05.07

Watch again: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

05.07

Watch again: First 'Iseoma' Dance Festival performance Updated

05.07

Song Festival brings road closures, public transport changes to Tallinn

05.07

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

05.07

Estonia's PPA increases patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border

04.07

Unity and strength: The history of Estonia's Song Festival

05.07

Behind the lyrics: The 'Iseoma' Song Festival repertoire

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo