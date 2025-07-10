X!

Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

News
Rainy weather in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative).
Rainy weather in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A "dangerous" level two weather alert has been issued across southern Estonia by the Environment Agency for this Friday (July 11). Storms and strong winds are forecast throughout the day and night with a chance of hail in some areas.

On Friday, July 11 both at night and during the day thunderstorms are set to move over Estonia from southeast to northwest. During thunderstorms, there will be heavy rain and wind gusts reaching over 15 m/s.

On the evening of July 11, new thunderstorms will also approach Estonia from Latvia. According to Environment Agency, these can produce heavy rainfall, very strong wind gusts up to 25 m/s and above.

Hail is also possible.

The worst affected areas will be Pärnu, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva counties in southern Estonia, where a level 2 "dangerous" alert has been issued.

The Environment board advises people to remain vigilant and stay regularly informed about the weather forecast. They also advise staying aware of any potential risks that might be avoidable and follow any advice given by authorities.

Weather warning for Friday, July 11, 2025. Source: Estonian Environmental Agency

A level one "yellow" alert has been issued for Lääne, Rapla, Järva, Jõgeva and Tartu counties, as well as the isalnds of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. This means the weather is "potentially dangerous" and residents are advised to follow the forecast.

More information including the latest updates on Estonia's weather conditions are available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Mayor satisified with planned location of new Estonian Defense Forces base in Narva

19:53

Farmers in southeast Estonia struggling due to rainy summer

19:44

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

19:35

Estonian men's national team drop 5 places in FIFA world rankings

19:10

Tallinn Stock Exchange boosted by Enefit Green buyout

18:37

Original MP desks in Estonian parliament hall reveal traces of history

18:06

Updated law to let Estonian local governments take over unwanted property

17:40

Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

17:31

Estonia's Mulgi center seeks urine to revive traditional dyeing method

17:02

Song Festival Grounds being quickly transformed into Euro disc golf venue

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:25

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

09.07

50,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food to 10%

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live

08:21

Minister: airBaltic will fly from Tallinn even without Estonian stake

09.07

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

09.07

More international students choosing Estonia for university

09:01

Prime minister: Cutting food VAT would require budget cuts or new taxes

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

09.07

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo