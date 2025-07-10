Storm and strong wind warning issued for central and southern Estonia on Friday

A "dangerous" level two weather alert has been issued across southern Estonia by the Environment Agency for this Friday (July 11). Storms and strong winds are forecast throughout the day and night with a chance of hail in some areas.

On Friday, July 11 both at night and during the day thunderstorms are set to move over Estonia from southeast to northwest. During thunderstorms, there will be heavy rain and wind gusts reaching over 15 m/s.

On the evening of July 11, new thunderstorms will also approach Estonia from Latvia. According to Environment Agency, these can produce heavy rainfall, very strong wind gusts up to 25 m/s and above.

Hail is also possible.

The worst affected areas will be Pärnu, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva counties in southern Estonia, where a level 2 "dangerous" alert has been issued.

The Environment board advises people to remain vigilant and stay regularly informed about the weather forecast. They also advise staying aware of any potential risks that might be avoidable and follow any advice given by authorities.

Weather warning for Friday, July 11, 2025. Source: Estonian Environmental Agency

A level one "yellow" alert has been issued for Lääne, Rapla, Järva, Jõgeva and Tartu counties, as well as the isalnds of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. This means the weather is "potentially dangerous" and residents are advised to follow the forecast.

More information including the latest updates on Estonia's weather conditions are available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!