Song Festival Grounds being quickly transformed into Euro disc golf venue

European disc golf championships at the Song Festival Grounds in 2023.
European disc golf championships at the Song Festival Grounds in 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The echoes of last weekend's song festival have barely faded as the Lauluväljak in Tallinn is being made ready for its next major event, the European Golf Festival, which starts next week.

One major concern is the condition of the grass after last weekend's event, which attracted around 90,000 participants and visitors, as well as the recent poor weather.

Organizers say they are doing everything to get things into shape by the start of the tournament, however.

Head organizer Matthias Vutt told ERR: "Turf is being transplanted, grass is being raked, the fairway is being fertilized; grass seed is being sown."

This is the third year Vutt has organized the event, which sees some changes this time around.

As well as being extended by one day, a new hole has been added.

"Let's just say, everything has been turned up a notch," Vutt said.

"All in all, this is still quite a complex event, with a total of 120 people involved in the organizing team. There are an extremely large number of details to handle," he went on.

A total of 156 competitors from around the world are expected at the event, including Estonia's highest profile player, two-time world champion Kristin Lätt. "Actually, all the world's top players are here. If last year we had maybe 85 percent of the world's elite, now it's practically everyone," Vutt noted.

The European Disc Golf Festival at the Song Festival Grounds starts next Thursday, July 17.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

