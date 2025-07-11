X!

Elena Malõgina clinches fourth Estonian tennis crown

Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Igor Pissarev
Estonian tennis player Elena Malõgina was crowned Estonian women's singles champion for the fourth time on Thursday after beating 19-year-old Laura Rahnel in two sets, 6–2, 6–4, in windy conditions.

Malõgina had beaten fourth seed Anet Angelika Koskel in the semifinals, also in straight sets, setting herself up for the final and the clash with 19-year-old Laura Rahnel.

Malõgina won the first set comfortably, 6–2, but initially fell behind 3–1 in set two. However, she managed a fight back and won the second set 6–4.

Speaking to ERR post-match, Malõgina said: "It's good, I like to play at home, so it was nice to win one more time here, and I hope the next one will be the fifth one."

"Of course, the wind affected the game, but I think we all know how to play with the wind, so we just did it."

"I think the game was good, the second set was better because I think Laura fought a little bit more than in the first one, so I like that I could break the game – the last game wasn't very tough, but I was very serious in the game so I played a good one," Malõgina went on.

"I'm happy that we could play almost all the matches on the clay," the player said, adding she was happy with the organization as well.

Malõgina said she next heads to Germany to play an ITF Pro tournament next week.

The Estonian men's singles final takes place today, Friday.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

