Estonian men's national team drop 5 places in FIFA world rankings

News
Estonia-Norway world cup qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Monday, June 9, 2025.
Estonia-Norway world cup qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Monday, June 9, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
News

The Estonian men's national football team dropped another five places in the latest FIFA world rankings. Estonia now lie in 126th place on the world, their lowest position since September 2016.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Estonia are just one place behind Malaysia and one above Rwanda.

The last time the Estonian national team was ranked in the FIFA top 100 was in July 2019, when they were in 100t spot.

There are no changes at the top of the table, with world champions Argentina still in the lead, followed by European champions Spain, France, England and Brazil. Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia complete the top ten.

Despite falling five places, Estonia remain the highest-ranked of the Baltic countries, with Latvia 137th. and Lithuania 143rd. Estonia's northern neighbors Finland find are in 69th position.

Costa Rica have risen the most places since the last rankings were released, climbing 14 spots to 40th.

The Estonian men's national team's last outing was the narrow 0-1 defeat at home to Norway this June in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Next up is Italy away on September 5, followed by a friendly at home to Andorra four days later.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

