Konstantin Vassiljev and Taijo Teniste to play farewell match against Andorra

On Tuesday, September 9, Konstantin Vassiljev and Taijo Teniste will take to the field for the Estonian men's national football team for the final time. The pair, who boast over 200 caps between them, will be in action in the friendly game against Andorra at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

Konstantin Vassiljev is Estonia's most-capped men's team player, with 158 appearances and 26 goals to his name. Vassiljev was handed his national team debut by coach Jelle Goes in 2006 at the age of 21 during the 1-1 draw with New Zealand at the A. Le Coq Arena.

He scored his first international goal in 2009 away against Armenia. Vassiljev went on to become team captain, was voted Estonian footballer of the year three times, and won the Silver Ball award for the national team's best goal of the year on six separate occasions. He last played for the national team in June 2024 against Switzerland.

The match against Andorra will be Taijo Teniste's 100th and final appearance for the national team.

Teniste made his national team debut under Viggo Jensen in 2007 in an away game against Saudi Arabia. He scored his only national team goal to date in a 4-0 away win against San Marino in 2022. Teniste last represented Estonian in 2023 at A. Le Coq Arena against Belgium.

Ragnar Klavan, who has represented the national team 130 times and worn the captain's armband for a number of years, is also due to play one final farewell match for the national team in the near future.

Men's international friendly between Estonian and Andorra takes place on Tuesday, September 9 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Estonian time.

---

