Werder Bremen latest team to be linked to Estonian 'keeper Karl Jakob Hein

Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
Estonian national team and Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein has now been linked in the media with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Hein had recently been tipped to move to Rangers F.C. in Scotland, and before that to La Liga side Sevilla. He was on loan to Real Valladolid, also in Spain, for much of last season.

German paper Bild reports Werder Bremen's attention has also turned to Hein, though he would be behind 33-year-old Alexander Schwolow of FC Union Berlin, who has appeared on the pitch more than 200 times during his Bundesliga career.

Werder's first-choice goalkeeper for the 2024–2025 season, Michael Zetterer, 30, is set to be sold to Eintracht Frankfurt for €5 million.

Bild reported that Werder's league opener on Saturday will first see 21-year-old 'keeper Mio Backhaus make his debut for the first team.

Werder, who have been crowned German champions four times, most recently in 2004, finished last season in eighth place.

Speculation last month had it that Hein would be staying in Spain, going to seven-time Europa League winner Sevilla. Subsequently, German football transfers writer Dominik Schneider tweeted about Rangers' potential interest in Hein.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

