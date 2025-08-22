Injury means key Estonia player Maik-Kalev Kotsar to miss basketball euro finals

"Although I would very much have liked to play in the European Championship finals tournament and to represent Estonia, thanks to the injury this is not possible. I wish the team success for the finals in Riga, and believe that you are ready to carry out the goals that have been set," Kotsar conveyed in a message to the team and Estonian supporters.

Head coach Heiko Rannula admitted that Kotsar's absence has come as a painful blow, but said he believed that the core of the team is strong and united, and that in Riga they are ready to prove that also on the court.

"Of course, it is regrettable that Kotsar's injury does not allow him to help the team at the final tournament – he is an important link both on the court and off it. But I believe that the team is ready to share the responsibility and also show that on the court," Rannula said.

A routine MRI examination carried out in Estonia last week plus an additional examination conducted this week in Japan revealed Kotsar was not fit to play in the finals, which start next Wednesday.

Estonia is in Group A with Serbia, Portugal, Turkey, the Czech Republic and hosts Latvia.

--

