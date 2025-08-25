X!

Estonia's 12-man squad announced ahead of EuroBasket 2025

News
News

Estonian men's national basketball team head coach Heiko Rannula has revealed the final 12 players who will make up the national squad at upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025 finals, which start on Wednesday.

The squad is: Henri Drell (La Laguna Tenerife), Kregor Hermet (Kalev/Cramo), Mikk Jurkatamm (Fel Des Avellino), Janari Jõesaar (BC Kalev/Cramo), Artur Konontšuk (Bursaspor Basketbol), Kristian Kullamäe (Bilbao Basket), Sander Raieste (UCAM Murcia), Joonas Riismaa (Pallacanestro Cantù), Märt Rosenthal (BC Kalev), Matthias Tass (BC Oostende), Kaspar Treier (Napoli Basket) and Siim-Sander Vene (San Pablo Burgos).

Missing is  Center Maik-Kalev Kotsar, who due to injury will not be able to compete.

In addition to coach Rannula, assistant coaches are Indrek Reinbok, Brett Nõmm, Kristjan Kangur

Estonia and Serbia are in Group A with Portugal, Turkey, the Czech Republic and hosts Latvia.

The team's finals campaign starts on the first day of competition in Riga, when they face the hotly tipped Serbia.

Estonia faces Latvia on Friday, the Czech Republic on Saturday, Turkey on Monday, September 1 and two days later Portugal, in the final group game.

The squad gathered for preparations for the finals on July 7, starting with a one-week training camp in Kääriku in South Estonia before embarking on four warmup matches from August 1. After losing 89:68 to top basketball nation Lithuania, Estonia won their next two matches, played in Latvia, against Israel (who they beat  93:81) and Georgia ( 75:70). An away match to Sweden followed, which Estonia won by a cat's whisker, 88:87, though the warmup series ended with a 72:62 home loss against Great Britain last Friday.

In addition to Latvia,  Cyprus, Finland and Poland are also hosting games.. The knockout rounds start on September 6 with the final scheduled for September 14.

The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Elisabeth Siivelt

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

NATO jets would scramble if an unidentified drone entered Estonia's airspace

17:28

Estonia's 12-man squad announced ahead of EuroBasket 2025

17:01

Gregor Kulla: AI Leap into the unknown

16:36

Supreme Court rejects Suure-Lähtru baby killing appeal

16:25

Estonian government to allocate €8 million for passenger ferries in 2026

16:09

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

15:35

Culture Night festival takes over Tallinn's streets on Friday

14:59

Ministry of Climate redirects rural support measure money to salary fund

14:26

Estonia appoints new ambassador to Sweden

13:49

Peterburi tee roadworks in Tallinn to start in second half of September

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

10:51

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side Updated

23.08

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

24.08

Gallery: Ukraine's Independence Day marked with a procession in Tallinn

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

24.08

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

11:45

Some attractions on Tallinn's Pollinator Highway still lack permits

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

24.08

Victory favors Estonians at Tallinn Ironman half-distances

13:42

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency replaces board member Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo