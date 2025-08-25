Estonia's 12-man squad announced ahead of EuroBasket 2025

Estonian men's national basketball team head coach Heiko Rannula has revealed the final 12 players who will make up the national squad at upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025 finals, which start on Wednesday.

The squad is: Henri Drell (La Laguna Tenerife), Kregor Hermet (Kalev/Cramo), Mikk Jurkatamm (Fel Des Avellino), Janari Jõesaar (BC Kalev/Cramo), Artur Konontšuk (Bursaspor Basketbol), Kristian Kullamäe (Bilbao Basket), Sander Raieste (UCAM Murcia), Joonas Riismaa (Pallacanestro Cantù), Märt Rosenthal (BC Kalev), Matthias Tass (BC Oostende), Kaspar Treier (Napoli Basket) and Siim-Sander Vene (San Pablo Burgos).

Missing is Center Maik-Kalev Kotsar, who due to injury will not be able to compete.

In addition to coach Rannula, assistant coaches are Indrek Reinbok, Brett Nõmm, Kristjan Kangur

Estonia and Serbia are in Group A with Portugal, Turkey, the Czech Republic and hosts Latvia.

The team's finals campaign starts on the first day of competition in Riga, when they face the hotly tipped Serbia.

Estonia faces Latvia on Friday, the Czech Republic on Saturday, Turkey on Monday, September 1 and two days later Portugal, in the final group game.

The squad gathered for preparations for the finals on July 7, starting with a one-week training camp in Kääriku in South Estonia before embarking on four warmup matches from August 1. After losing 89:68 to top basketball nation Lithuania, Estonia won their next two matches, played in Latvia, against Israel (who they beat 93:81) and Georgia ( 75:70). An away match to Sweden followed, which Estonia won by a cat's whisker, 88:87, though the warmup series ended with a 72:62 home loss against Great Britain last Friday.

In addition to Latvia, Cyprus, Finland and Poland are also hosting games.. The knockout rounds start on September 6 with the final scheduled for September 14.

The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!