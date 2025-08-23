X!

Estonian hurdler Rasmus Mägi withdraws from world championships in Tokyo

News
Rasmus Mägi.
Rasmus Mägi. Source: ERR
News

Estonian hurdler Rasmus Mägi has been forced to withdraw from this year's athletics world championship taking place in Tokyo next month, citing insufficient preparation following injury.

A 400 meter hurdles specialist who placed seventh in the final of that event at the Paris Olympics last summer and is a two-time World Championships finalist, plus domestic record holder, has not competed at all this season.

"Preparation has not succeeded according to my standards, and in a situation where I am not at the level of my best days, participation in the World Championships is out of the question in my case," Mägi explained. "Recovery from the foot problem has turned out to take longer than expected, so I consider complete healing more important than competing right now."

Tokyo would have been Mägi's sixth World Championships. His best result to date came from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where he finished seventh in the final.

The Tokyo World Championships take place September 13 to 21.

The final lineup of Team Estonia will be announced next week. So far, marathon runners Tiidrek Nurme and Leonid Latsepov and decathletes Johannes Erm and Janek Õiglane are confirmed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry bans on 11 more pig farms

16:07

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

14:38

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

13:14

Estonian and Latvian presidents celebrate 500 years of books with joint bike ride

12:10

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

11:04

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

09:55

Gallery: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visits Estonia Updated

09:14

Gallery: Estonian artist Malle Leis' show features previously unseen works

08:25

Boar cull in Estonia will not upset ecological balance, official says

08:08

Expert: US, Russia unable to push Europe out of Ukraine peace process

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

21.08

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

22.08

Tallinn council blocks extra 30 trolleys in city's public transport upgrade

22.08

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

21.08

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

21.08

New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

22.08

More wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia than in north right now

09:55

Gallery: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visits Estonia Updated

22.08

Estonia's health fund eyes AI to save time and improve primary care

22.08

Kaja Kallas: Russia must not get a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo