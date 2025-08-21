X!

Estonia's basketball team sneaks last ditch win over Sweden, ahead of Euros

News
The Estonian men's national basketball team.
The Estonian men's national basketball team. Source: FIBA.com
News

The Estonian men's national basketball team got away with a slim victory Wednesday, beating Sweden 88:87 away in the team's penultimate warm-up match ahead of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 starting later this month.

The team had already beaten Georgia 75:70 and Israel 93:81 in its warmers, but lost 89:68 to Lithuania, traditionally the Baltic basketball powerhouse nation.

Wednesday's match in Stockholm began evenly enough with the score 21:21 at the end of the first quarter. The visitors began to dictate the pace in the second quarter, opening up a 44:34 lead at one point. The Swedes cut down the deficit to eight points by halftime, however.

While Estonia pulled ahead to 10 points in front at the start of the third quarter, Sweden went on a 12:4 score run and closed in again on the visitors. Long-range shots by shooting guard Joonas Riismaa (Pallacanestro Cantù) and power forward Kregor Hermet (Kalev/Cramo) took Estonia into the final quarter 69:63 up, however.

Small forward Siim-Sander Vene (Stal Ostrów Wielkopolski) also scored from distance at the start of the crunch quarter, but the hosts, backed by a noisy home crowd, pulled back from that deficit as well. Three minutes before the final buzzer Estonia was still six ahead, but again the Swedes erased that lead.

It looked like Sweden were going to take the win in the end as they managed to lead by two points with 42 seconds remaining. However on the next possession small forward Artur Konontšuk (Bursaspor Basketbol) hit an ice cold three-pointer from the corner to put Estonia ahead by just one point.

The Swedes then played all their focus on their NBA man Pelle Larsson (Miami Heat) who drove against Sander Raieste (UCAM Murcia) under the basket, but that last ditch lay-up rolled off the rim to give Estonia a bracing 88:87 win.

Shooting guard Kristian Kullamäe (Bilbao Basket) scored 16 points in the match, 13 of them in the first two quarters; Konontšuk, who scored the decisive points at the end, contributed 14 overall. Ex-NBA G-League player Henri Drell (La Laguna Tenerife) added 12, and Kaspar Treier (Napoli Basket) and Vene netted a further 10 apiece.

Estonia has one more pre-Euros match to go, this Friday, when it hosts Great Britain at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn.

EuroBasket 2025 starts next Wednesday, August 27, with Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia all hosting games. The Estonian side is in action on day one in its Group A fixture against Serbia, in Riga. The rest of Group A consists of: Portugal, Turkey, the Czech Republic plus hosts Latvia.

The official competition site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Gallery: Estonia's most modern animal shelter completed in Viljandi

11:48

Estonia's basketball team sneaks last ditch win over Sweden, ahead of Euros

11:32

Ministry allocates funds for Elron train drivers' salary hike Updated

10:35

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

09:51

Concerns over EU political ad transparency rules before local elections

09:12

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

08:47

Ratings: Isamaa retains clear lead, Reform and Eesti 200 in the doldrums

08:16

Restoration of Independence Day marked in Tartu by wreath laying, speeches

20.08

Gallery: Exhibition of key Estonian freedom fighter Heinz Valk's cartoons opens

20.08

Alar Karis: Estonia stands upon freedom, education and culture

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

20.08

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

20.08

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

19.08

Estonia's retirement age to rise to 65 years and 1 month for 2027

20.08

Estonia opting to pursue 'yes' model in consent law amendments

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

19.08

Tallinn property owners fined for unauthorized construction along lakeshore

20.08

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo