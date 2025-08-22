Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein latest: Werder Bremen wants him on loan

Estonian national goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein is in "advanced talks" to go on loan to German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, New York Times' sports page The Athletic reported .

Hein, 23, had spent much of last season on loan from the English Premier League's Arsenal, to La Liga side Real Valladolid, and had recently been linked in the media with moves both to another Spanish team, Sevilla, and to Scottish Premier League side Rangers F.C. The Athletic also reported yet another La Liga club, Levante, had expressed an interest in Hein.

The Athletic said Thursday that while Arsenal would prefer a sale of the Estonian, for now they are ready to agree to a loan deal instead.

Hein, who has 39 senior national team caps to his name, has only made one senior appearance for Arsenal, a league cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion back in November 2022, since joining the Gunners in 2018.

Arsenal estimates Hein's market value at £3 million to £5 million (€3.4 million to €5.8 million), and, The Athletic reported, the club wishes to insert a buyout clause in any loan deal with Werder. This would require the German club to buy him at the end of the loan period.

Conversely, while Hein's contract with Arsenal, who finished second in the EPL last year, ends next summer, the North London club has the option to extend it by 12 months, The Athletic reported.

The transfer window for the EPL closes September 1, though loans can generally take place at any time.

Werder Bremen meanwhile finished eighth in the Bundesliga last year, and last won the top flight of German football over 20 years ago. The Bundesliga 2025–2026 season starts this weekend.

