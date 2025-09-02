X!

Karl Hein looking forward to loan season with Werder Bremen

News
News

Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein has joined German Bundesliga team Werder Bremen, on loan from London side Arsenal on a one year deal.

"The decision to join Werder was very easy for me," Hein said via the club homepage. "It is a big club with fantastic fans and a powerful stadium: I didn't have to think twice. I am very much looking forward to starting in Bremen," Hein added.

Hein, 23, has in effect replaced Michael Zetterer, who has gone to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Werder's sporting director Peter Niemeyer meanwhile said the team was "glad that we could fill the gap that arose after Michael Zetterer's departure, so quickly with Karl."

"He is a goalkeeper who stood out in the Spanish top league last year and has proven his quality also when playing for the Estonian national team," Niemeyer went on.

At a more recent national team meeting in Tallinn, ahead of Friday's clash with Italy, Hein said of his move: "It took a little longer than last year, but in my situation it tends to go like that. In the end it came and I am satisfied with the new challenge. I look forward to it with excitement," adding he had a "very positive first impression, Germany is a cool big country, Bremen is a nice little town — moderately large, yet everything is there. So far I have really liked it, the first impression is very good, the complex and the stadium seem very-very high level."

"My job is to perform well in training, to train well, to put in hard effort and see what happens. At this level there are no guarantees and there cannot be. You have to be a man yourself, fight for your place and we'll see what the end result is," he added.

Hein spent much of last season on loan from Arsenal to Real Valladolid where he was first choice keeper, appearing in 31 league matches. This was not enough to prevent the team's relegation to the Segunda División, however.

Hein joined Arsenal's academy seven years ago, getting one first team appearance, in the League Cup. Hein also played five league matches for Reading in the second tier English Championship, back in the 2021-2022 season.

The Estonian had been linked with moves both to fellow La Liga side Sevilla and to Rangers F.C. of the Scottish Premier League, before going on loan to Werder.

Hein's new team haven't won the Bundesliga since 2004, and finished eighth last season.

Hein is in action with the Estonian men's national football team away to Italy Friday, in their next World Cup qualifiers Group I match. Both teams currently have three points, though from two matches played in Italy's case, compared with four played by Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

16:21

Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

16:20

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

15:54

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

15:26

10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

15:06

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

14:59

Alan Vaht: Decision whether to keep Estonia's car tax must come soon

14:21

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Let us step into the prime minister's shoes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo