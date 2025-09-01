X!

Ott Tänak fourth in a tough inaugural Paraguay WRC rally

News
Ott Tänak at Rally Paraguay.
Ott Tänak at Rally Paraguay. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Thanks to a ruptured tire, Ott Tänak finished one place short of the podium at the weekend's Rally del Paraguay, the first time the event has been a full WRC race.

The Estonian, who races for Hyundai, had posted the second-best time at Thursday's initial shakedown run, losing only 0.6 seconds to Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta.

The race itself proved challenging, however.

"We didn't have anywhere near the performance, it was a difficult weekend in the car," Tänak told DirtFish after the race.

Problems hit other drivers too — on Saturday Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) dropped from first place after a puncture cost him two minutes. "In the end it's a pity to miss out on second place by a few seconds, but the biggest misfortune was probably Kalle's, who lost minutes," noted Tänak.

Other drivers to come to grief included Gregoire Munster (M-Sport) who had to drop out, and Katsuta, who ruptured a tire on the opening stage, and even eventual race winner Sébastien Ogier also lost nearly 40 seconds due to a flat tire on stage two.

Rovanperä started day three, Saturday in first place, and Tänak moved up to second overall.

The first stage of the final day of the race, Sunday, took place in very difficult conditions: The clay surface turned icy due to heavy rain and several drivers slid off the road. Tänak coped well with the difficult conditions and rose to third place overall, but his luck was short-lived, as he suffered another tire blowout in the final part of the penultimate stage of the rally, dropping him to fifth place.

Tänak's fifteen points from the race plus three from the power stage and two from Sunday's classification keeps him in overall fourth place in the drivers' table, with four races still to go. Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) remains in first place with 198 points, followed by two more Toyota men, Ogier and Rovanperä, on 189 points. Whereas between them Ogier and Rovanperä have 10 world titles to their names, Evans is chasing his first ever. Tänak has 178 points, followed by his teammate at Hyundai, reigning world champion Thierry Neuville. Katsuta is on 88 points.

The next race is the second of two South American races, this time in Chile, starting Thursday, September 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:21

PPA investigating Sunday's Valga County murder-suicide

10:12

Share of imported food products in stores is increasing, says food association

09:46

Ott Tänak fourth in a tough inaugural Paraguay WRC rally

09:07

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126

08:58

EstLink 1 out of service due to fault at Finnish converter station

08:12

New school year in Estonia starts on Monday

31.08

Eesti 200 announces Tallinn mayoral candidate

31.08

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

31.08

Estonian firefighters return from tackling Spanish wildfires

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.08

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

30.08

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

31.08

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

31.08

Estonia's first DAB+ digital radio transmitters on air from September

31.08

Eesti 200 announces Tallinn mayoral candidate

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

28.08

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo