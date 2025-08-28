Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

Hundreds of families flocked to Tallinn's Männi Park Wednesday to try out a variety of sports and race alongside European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina on Olympic Day.

Participants had the chance to try their hand at track and field, parkour, gymnastics, taekwondo, triathlon, curling, chess, checkers, soccer, handball, basketball, badminton, volleyball and several parasports.

Kids also crafted Olympic souvenirs and could pose for photos as Olympic champions.

A highlight was the Kids' Run for 2- to 7-year-olds, who each received a special Olympic Day medal at the finish line from Petrõkina herself.

Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) president Kersti Kaljulaid said she was glad the kids had the chance to be active and discover new sports, particularly parasports.

"Olympic Day may only come once a year, but the remaining 364 days can also be really fun sports days," Kaljulaid said.

Robert Peets, project manager for Tallinn – European Capital of Sport 2025, called the event a success, saying it not only drew large crowds but also introduced sports to people who may not otherwise take part in them.

Olympic Day also marks the founding of the modern Olympic movement and establishment of the International Olympic Committee in 1894.

