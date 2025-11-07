Olympic Committee launches new multisport arena project

The Estonian Olympic Committee has launched the preparatory phase for developing a multifunctional arena to identify a viable solution for hosting major events.

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) emphasized that the current phase is focused on analysis and preparatory work — not a construction project.

EOK Secretary General Kristo Tohver said the organization is approaching the project wisely, not hastily.

"The goal is to arrive at a concrete brief by 2026 and a business plan by 2027. Starting now, we'll begin preparatory analyses to map out possible locations, the arena's size, the needs of various sports and to compare different models based on neighboring countries' experiences. It's too early to talk about specific criteria," Tohver said.

The project manager for the multifunctional arena is Helen Veermäe, who has international experience in sports management. She previously served as secretary general of the Estonian Volleyball Federation and is a member of the European Volleyball Confederation's commission, ParaVolley Europe, and the Estonian Paralympic Committee board.

"EOK won't be building the arena itself, but is leading the process of clarifying the need, impact and funding model," said Veermäe. "Looking at other countries' experiences, it's clear this would be a significant investment for Estonia. With the right business model, it could inject a wave of positivity into the Estonian economy. Let's not be afraid to think boldly and on a large scale."

International consultancy for the project is being provided by Finnish expert Mika Sulin, who has over 30 years of experience in managing sports organizations, developing international arenas and organizing major tournaments.

Sulin previously served as secretary general of the Finnish Olympic Committee and was a key figure in organizing the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship. He has also been involved in the development of several major multifunctional sports and cultural centers across Europe, including in cities such as Hamburg, Prague, Helsinki, Riga, Vilnius and Tampere where projects totaling nearly €2 billion have been completed. In addition, he has longstanding collaboration with large-scale event and concert organizers and regularly advises cities and sports organizations on infrastructure development and funding models.

The EOK justifies the need for a multifunctional arena by pointing to the broader role of sports in society.

"The sports landscape thrives when we have top-level athletes, major events and the infrastructure to host them," said Tohver. "A large arena would give Estonia the opportunity to host not only major international sports events, but also large concerts and conferences, bringing economic impact and visibility to the entire country."

According to the EOK's 2025–2030 strategy, developing sports infrastructure is one of the organization's priorities, with the goal of ensuring that major investments are made deliberately, collaboratively and with a long-term perspective.

--

