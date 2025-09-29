Kaljulaid: International Paralympic Committee decision was disappointing

The International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) decision to lift sanctions on Russia and Belarus is "disappointing," President of the Estonian Olympic Committee Kersti Kaljulaid said.

At the weekend, the IPC's General Assembly decided not to extend the partial suspension of membership rights of the Russian Paralympic Committee or the Belarusian Paralympic Committee.

The move allows athletes from both countries to compete under their own flag and symbols at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympic Games.

The partial ban was put in place after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kaljulaid called the decision disappointing. "The aggression in Ukraine continues, and sport cannot be separated from it. Estonia continues to stand for fair and safe sport and supports Ukraine in its fight," she said.

"I highly commend the president of the Estonian Paralympic Committee, Monika Haukanõmm, who voted on principle in favor of suspending the membership of Russia and Belarus. At the same time, we believe it is important that Estonian athletes do not suffer because of international decisions and that their opportunity to compete fairly and safely must be ensured," Kaljulaid added.

At the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympic Games, Estonia will be represented by a mixed wheelchair curling pair. The World Curling Federation continues to prohibit Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions.

While the IPC ban has been lifted, athletes will also need individual sporting federations to lift their own bans in order to be allowed to represent their countries rather than enter as neutral competitors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!