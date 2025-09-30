Mark Lajal ends relationship with coach Wayne Black
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal's cooperation with Zimbabwean coach Wayne Black has ended, Õhtuleht wrote.
"My cooperation with Wayne Black has ended. We finished on a positive note and at the moment I am looking for a new coach," the 22-year-old told the paper.
He will retain his working relationship with trainers Karl Kiur Saar and Tarmo Tiits.
Lajal has had a recent run of success including reaching the semis at two ATP Challenger 125 events in France, and winning a Davis Cup clash against Mexico's number two player. His current ATP ranking of 145th in the world is a career high so far.
