Mark Lajal ends relationship with coach Wayne Black

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Pierre Froger/CO’Met Orleans Open
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal's cooperation with Zimbabwean coach Wayne Black has ended, Õhtuleht wrote.

"My cooperation with Wayne Black has ended. We finished on a positive note and at the moment I am looking for a new coach," the 22-year-old told the paper.

He will retain his working relationship with trainers Karl Kiur Saar and Tarmo Tiits.

Lajal has had a recent run of success including reaching the semis at two ATP Challenger 125 events in France, and winning a Davis Cup clash against Mexico's number two player. His current ATP ranking of 145th in the world is a career high so far.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Mark Lajal ends relationship with coach Wayne Black

