Mark Lajal pulls out of Challenger 75 tournament in France

Estonia's top player Mark Lajal has pulled out of this week's Challenger 75 in Mouilleron-le-Captif, France due to illness, organizers have announced.

Lajal reached the semifinals of the Challenger 125 tournament in Orléans last week and had prior to the announcement been due to follow that feat by taking part in the Mouilleron-le-Captif tournament, in the west of the country.

The Estonian also put in good performances in tournaments in St. Tropez and Cassis earlier in September, and defeated Mexico's number two in the Davis Cup round held in Tallinn last month.

Lajal, 22, has reached a career-high 145th in the ATP world rankings, though also announced Monday that he was ending his working relationship with Zimbabwean coach and former player Wayne Black, and would be seeking a new coach.

Lajal recently told ERR his goal was to break into the top 100.

