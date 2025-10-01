X!

Mark Lajal pulls out of Challenger 75 tournament in France

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Pierre Froger/CO’Met Orleans Open
News

Estonia's top player Mark Lajal has pulled out of this week's Challenger 75 in Mouilleron-le-Captif, France due to illness, organizers have announced.

Lajal reached the semifinals of the Challenger 125 tournament in Orléans last week and had prior to the announcement been due to follow that feat by taking part in the Mouilleron-le-Captif tournament, in the west of the country.

The Estonian also put in good performances in tournaments in St. Tropez and Cassis earlier in September, and defeated Mexico's number two in the Davis Cup round held in Tallinn last month.

Lajal, 22, has reached a career-high 145th in the ATP world rankings, though also announced Monday that he was ending his working relationship with Zimbabwean coach and former player Wayne Black, and would be seeking a new coach.

Lajal recently told ERR his goal was to break into the top 100.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Unemployment growing in wake of gap between youth and employer expectations

16:46

Expert: Europe two to three years behind Ukraine in anti-drone capability

16:31

Two firms get major state support for Paldiski, Sillamäe green hydrogen plants

15:52

New method developed in Estonia speeds up heart disease research

15:14

Bekker water tower is one of Kopli's 'most impressive' buildings

14:39

Estonian culture minister elected to World Anti-Doping Agency board

14:03

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place Updated

13:52

Mark Lajal pulls out of Challenger 75 tournament in France

13:14

Tallinn still finalizing winter snow removal contracts

12:21

Eesti Energia to merge entire electricity business under Enefit subsidiary

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

07:52

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

09:55

France detains shadow fleet vessel previously stopped by Estonian authorities

29.09

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

30.09

AI chatbot planned to take on Estonian as a second language in schools workload

07:59

Electricity market prices in Estonia to switch to 15-minute intervals from Tuesday Updated

29.09

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

30.09

Lawyer: Narva Museum director could face problems if Russia issues international arrest warrant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo