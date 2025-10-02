Tartu Ülikool open Estonian-Latvian league season with win over Kalev/Cramo

Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits on Wednesday beat reigning champions BC Kalev/Cramo 80:68 at home in the opening clash of the 2025-2026 Estonian-Latvian Basketball League season.

In a nervy game before around 1,500 home fans which evoked memories of last spring's Estonian championship final series, the visitors sat stuck on five points for the first seven and a half minutes, then allowed Kalev/Cramo to score just one point in the final four minutes of the opening quarter, which ended 15:12 in favor of the hosts.

With 5:13 left in the second quarter, Tartu were trailing 18:25 but suddenly got their offense going again and closed out the first half with a 25:6 run.

In the third quarter, Kalev/Cramo closed the gap to four points, but baskets from Karl-Johan Lips and Robert Valge stretched it back to over ten.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the University of Tartu led by as much as 15 points.

Tartu earned a 12-point win in the season opener, with Kalev/Cramo struggling with shooting, hitting just 4 of 29 three-pointers and finishing at 31 percent overall. Tartu's Robert Valge led with 18 points, while Hugo Toom scored 19 for Kalev/Cramo.

