Kalev/Cramo learned all of their European Cup opponents

Estonian basketball teams BC Kalev/Cramo and Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits now know who their opponents will be in the FIBA Europe Cup.

The FIBA Europe Cup is the second tier of European basketball competition, after the Champions League and the 2025-2026 season starts later this month.

Last season's domestic champions, BC Kalev/Cramo, who lost in the Champions League qualifying round and so continue in the European Cup, are in Group I, along with Trefl Sopot (Poland), Neftchi (Azerbaijan) and Absheron Lions (Azerbaijan), the latter having entered the main tournament as a lucky loser.

Tartu, playing in a European Cup competition for the first time in six years, has been drawn in Group B together with FC Porto (Portugal), Antwerp Windrose Giants (Belgium) and Rostock Seawolves (Germany).

The tournament proper starts on October 14.

