X!

Glinka breaks into the world rankings top 300 for the first time

News
Estonia-Mexico Davis Cup tennis clash at the Kalev Sport Hall in Tallinn, Friday, September 12, 2025.
Estonia-Mexico Davis Cup tennis clash at the Kalev Sport Hall in Tallinn, Friday, September 12, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's number two men's tennis player Daniil Glinka has broken into the top 300 in the ATP world rankings for the first time ever, following a string of good results.

Glinka won the M25 category ITF tournament in Nevers, France, on September 21, having already risen 43 places in the rankings in early September after reaching the final of the Challenger 75 competition in Cassis, also in France.

He has risen 39 places to 287th in the freshly announced ATP rankings, less than 30 places short of the baseline needed to enter qualifying at the four grand slam tournaments.

Meanwhile, Estonia's top men's player Mark Lajal has fallen by one place, to 146th. His previous ranking of 145th was a career high so far. France has recently been fairly fertile ground for Lajal too, for instance, in reaching the semis of the Orléans tournament last week.

The other top Estonian men's players all moved up in the ATP listings: Kristjan Tamm moved to 924th, Markus Mölder to 1,166th, and Oliver Ojakäär to 1,283rd.

At the other end of the table, Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) and Jannik Sinner (Italy) remain first and second in the world, far ahead of the rest of the pack: The gap between the Italian, or more properly the Tyrolean, and third placed man Alexander Zverev (Germany) is nearly 5,000 points. Taylor Fritz (U.S.) climbed to fourth, pushing veteran Serbian star Novak Djokovic down to fifth.

The women's WTA rankings were not updated this week, due to the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing being an ongoing event, which ends this weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Raivo Vare: On the fuel price war in Estonia

14:44

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

14:29

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

14:19

Estonia to race one more full WRC driver, co-driver at next year's home rally

13:58

Kalev/Cramo learned all of their European Cup opponents

13:53

Voting opens on Tartu resident-proposed city projects

12:41

Tartu Ülikool open Estonian-Latvian league season with win over Kalev/Cramo

12:13

Estonian cocktail champ stirs up winning mocktails

12:08

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

11:41

Rainer Kivimäe: Drone community in Estonia needs coordinating

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

07:25

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

01.10

France detains shadow fleet vessel previously stopped by Estonian authorities

01.10

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

01.10

Electricity market prices in Estonia to switch to 15-minute intervals from Tuesday Updated

30.09

AI chatbot planned to take on Estonian as a second language in schools workload

01.10

Unemployment growing in wake of gap between youth and employer expectations

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

01.10

Survey: Estonians' sense of security and economic confidence have grown

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo