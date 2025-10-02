Glinka breaks into the world rankings top 300 for the first time

Estonia's number two men's tennis player Daniil Glinka has broken into the top 300 in the ATP world rankings for the first time ever, following a string of good results.

Glinka won the M25 category ITF tournament in Nevers, France, on September 21, having already risen 43 places in the rankings in early September after reaching the final of the Challenger 75 competition in Cassis, also in France.

He has risen 39 places to 287th in the freshly announced ATP rankings, less than 30 places short of the baseline needed to enter qualifying at the four grand slam tournaments.

Meanwhile, Estonia's top men's player Mark Lajal has fallen by one place, to 146th. His previous ranking of 145th was a career high so far. France has recently been fairly fertile ground for Lajal too, for instance, in reaching the semis of the Orléans tournament last week.

The other top Estonian men's players all moved up in the ATP listings: Kristjan Tamm moved to 924th, Markus Mölder to 1,166th, and Oliver Ojakäär to 1,283rd.

At the other end of the table, Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) and Jannik Sinner (Italy) remain first and second in the world, far ahead of the rest of the pack: The gap between the Italian, or more properly the Tyrolean, and third placed man Alexander Zverev (Germany) is nearly 5,000 points. Taylor Fritz (U.S.) climbed to fourth, pushing veteran Serbian star Novak Djokovic down to fifth.

The women's WTA rankings were not updated this week, due to the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing being an ongoing event, which ends this weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!