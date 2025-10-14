Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal exits Stockholm Open in round 1

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 149) is out of the Stockholm Open after a first round defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina (ATP No. 63).

Lajal took the initiative at the start of the first set, racing into a 3- lead before Etcheverry broke back in the fifth game to level the scores. The Argentinian eventually took the set in a tie-break.

In the decisive third set, Lajal once again took a 3-0 lead, before Etcheverry found another gear, winning six games in a row to take the match 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 3-6.

Etcheverry will now face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović (ATP No. 49) in the second round. Kecmanović knocked out France's Alexandre Müller (ATP No. 43) with a 6-4, 6-1 victory in round 1.

---

