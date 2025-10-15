Estonian women's chess team finish 13th overall at European championships

The Estonian women's chess team finished 13th at the European Team Chess Championships in Batumi, Georgia, after beating the hosts in their final match.

Estonia earned three wins, took four draws, and lost twice, bringing 10 points in the tournament overall.

Seeded 26th, the team faced Georgia's third team, seeded just two places higher, in the final round on Tuesday.

Top player Mai Narva, along with Margareth Olde and Sofia Blokhin, all won, giving Estonia a 3:0 lead. In the last match, Monika Tsiganova, playing on black, had to concede defeat to her opponent.

Gold went to Poland, who only lost one match, to eventual runners-up Ukraine, while Germany finished third.

As noted, Estonia was 13th, out of 36 competing teams.

--

