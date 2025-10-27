Estonia's Janek Mäggi once more to lead world draughts federation

Public relations specialist Janek Mäggi has been elected president of the World Draughts Federation (FMJD).

Mäggi received 27 out of 42 possible votes at the recent FMJD general assembly held in Antalya, Turkey. Mäggi had headed the organization in a previous term, which ended in 2021.

The new four-year term lasts to 2029.

"The president of the Estonian draughts federation, Tarmo Tulva, and the newly elected president of the FMJD thank all of Estonia and draughts players, supporters, and fans around the world. The whole world agreed today that Estonia is the best draughts nation in the world. We are immensely grateful and happy. Long live Estonia! Greetings from Antalya, Turkey!" Mäggi, also a previous head of the European draughts confederation, posted on his social media account.

He beat out Latvian candidate Vladislavs Vesperis, who received 15 votes at the general assembly.

The FMJD was founded in 1947 and today has 74 member countries.

Mäggi, 51, is a former government minister and current Haapsalu City Council deputy and was the Center Party's mayoral candidate in that town at the recent local government elections. He polled at 76 votes.

--

