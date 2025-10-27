X!

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov finishes season on a high note

Ralf Tribuntsov.
Ralf Tribuntsov. Source: ERR
Estonian swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov finished the World Cup season in North America on a high, taking bronze in the 100 m backstroke in Toronto.

The 49.42 he set was also a new domestic record, while the race winner set a new world record.

Tribuntsov took part in multiple World Cup events in October, including a freestyle 50-meter race in Toronto where he just missed out on another domestic record, and an eighth place in the 50-meter butterfly final at the World Cup stage held in Westmont, Illinois.

Entering the 100-meter backstroke final in Toronto on Saturday with the sixth fastest time, Tribuntsov, 31, put in an excellent performance to set the new record, which he had himself set last year in Budapest (50.25).

The Estonian was beaten only by Hungary's Hubert Kos, Paris Olympics gold medalist in the 200-meter backstroke, who set a new world record of 48.16. Poland's Kacper Stokowski (49.41) took silver.

Tribuntsov collected 112.8 points from three World Cup stages and finished 18th overall.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

