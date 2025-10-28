X!

Estonia's fencers put in strong performances at Barcelona tournament

news
Estoia's Olympiv gold medal winner Irina Embrich.
Estoia's Olympiv gold medal winner Irina Embrich. Source: Karli Saul/Team Estonia
news

Estonian fencers delivered an impressive performance at the FIE satellite tournament in Barcelona, as Irina Embrich triumphed in the women's event, and Sten Priinits was runner-up in the men's final.

After winning her first two opening rounds, Embrich earned a 15:9 victory over France's Lydiane Hersant in the women's epee round of 16 and then beat Harriet Hillier (U.K.) 15:10 in the quarterfinals, setting her up with a face-off against her compatriot and Tokyo olympic gold-winning teammate Julia Beljayeva in the semis.

Embrich prevailed 15:9, going on to meet Kenya's Alexandra Ndolo in the final. The Estonian won that round 15:9 too, to take gold.

Beljayeva could gain some consolation from finishing third and therefore on the podium. Of remaining Estonian women's competitors, Julia Trynova placed 23rd, Leana Mironov 38th, and Eliisa Kikerpill 73rd.

Sten Priinits. Source: Karli Saul

The Estonian men also performed well, with both Sten Priinits and Oliver Laasik reaching the semifinals, and Priinits to the final. Both were defeated by the same Portuguese fencer, Miguel Frazao; in the case of Priinits 15:9 in the final, but he at least made the podium.

Erik Tobias finished the satellite tournament in 72nd place.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

