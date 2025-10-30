Mark Lajal overcomes local Slovak player in Bratislava Challenger tournament

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal came from a set down to win his round one encounter at the ATP Challenger tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia, in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, against local player Norbert Gombos.

Gombos, 25, formerly ranked 80th in the world and now 303rd, served almost flawlessly in the opening set, which lasted just over half an hour, winning 20 of 22 points on his own serve and breaking Lajal in the third game. He then hung on to take the set.

Lajal, now ranked 148th by the ATP, did not give up, however, finding his own service rhythmn as well as fending off five break points before breaking Gombos' own serve in game six.

The Estonian firmly took control in the decider, breaking the Slovak twice while the latter was at love, and going up 4:0 in games, at which point, Gombos had won only two points. Gombos had seemed to cave towards the end and Lajal's last two serves were an ace, followed by a return from Gombos which was out.

Over the course of the match, Lajal served ten aces, won 83 percent of points on his first serve, and saved five of six break points.

He next faces Thiago Agustin Tirante (Argentina), seeded eighth for the competition and a six-time Challenger tournametn winner in his career so far.

--

