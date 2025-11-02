X!

Mark Lajal loses Athens ATP250 qualifier against former world top 25 player

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal lost his ATP 250 Hellenic Championship qualifying match in Athens, Greece, going down in straight sets 7:6(1), 7:5 to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Athens tournament is in its inaugural year, and replaces on the calendar an ATP250-level competition in Belgrade, which had been running for four years. Fittingly, the top seed in the Greek tournament is veteran Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

Struff two years ago was on the cusp of breaking into the top 20 players worldwide, and is currently ranked 90th by the ATP.

In a closely contested opening set, neither player attained any break points, though the German had the better of the Estonian in the following tie-break.

In the third game of the second set, Lajal, currently ranked 148th by the ATP, failed to convert two break points though he then saved three himself; with things at 5:4 in games in Struff's favor, Lajal held his serve to love, but again failed to capitalize on a break point. Ultimately, it was Struff who went on to make the only break of the match in the next game, to take the win.

Struff won 84 percent of points on his first serve and delivered 12 aces; the respective figures for Lajal were 68 percent and five aces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

E-cigarette use among Estonian youth is among Europe's highest

11:59

Alar Karis: Estonia's economic challenges mirror those of the wealthier nations

11:12

Gallery: Tech Group awarded 2025 Company of the Year prize

10:35

Mark Lajal loses Athens ATP250 qualifier against former world top 25 player

09:29

Finnish comic Ismo Leikola the face of Visit Estonia campaign

08:40

Center Party leader suggests Isamaa could get Tallinn mayor position

01.11

50 years later, Kumu recreates revolutionary Soviet-era Estonian art show

01.11

Most speeders in Saaremaa are visitors to the island, police say

01.11

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

01.11

Estonian PM criticizes Latvia's plan to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

01.11

Estonian PM criticizes Latvia's plan to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

01.11

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

01.11

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

01.11

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

31.10

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

01.11

All 12 Eesti Laul finalists set for 2026 showdown

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo