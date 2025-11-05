Sander Raieste's Murcia go top of FIBA basketball cup group

Small forward Sander Raieste's UCAM Murcia CB (Spain) earned their third win in the FIBA Europe Cup, defeating Rilski Sportist (Bulgaria) 89:61 away. Murcia have climbed to the top spot in Group A, ahead of Rilski, KK Bosna BH Telecom and GE Start Lublin, with a three wins and one loss record in the series.

On Tuesday the visitors Murcia managed to turn the game in their favor after a close first half, holding their opponents to just 18 points in the second half.

Raieste's overall performance was solid, though his shots wouldn't fall. In 20 minutes of play, he took six attempts, making just one (two-pointers 1/3, three-pointers 0/3). The Estonian also recorded two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

On Wednesday, BC Kalev/Cramo and Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits will also be in action in the same competition. Both teams have one win and two losses so far. Kalev will host Absheron Lions (Azerbaijan) and Tartu will host Rostock (Germany).

Kullamäe went scoreless in European competition

Meanwhile point guard Kristian Kullamäe's Panevėžys Lietkabelis (Lithuania) had to accept its fifth consecutive defeat in the second-tier BKT EuroCup series, losing away to the Italian club Trento 74:78.

Kristian Kullamäe on the ball. Source: Facebook/BC Lietkabelis Panevėžys

Lietkabelis had defeated Besiktas in the first round of the regular season, but has since lost to Chemnitz, Ulm, JL Bourg, Buducnost, and now Trento. They are currently in ninth place out of ten teams in Group B.

For Kullamäe, who played 20 minutes, it was a surprisingly gloomy shooting day, as he missed all six of his attempts (two-pointers 0/2, three-pointers 0/4). He finished the game with three assists, one rebound, and two steals.

The home team dictated the rhythm for almost the entire game, but they flirted with danger at one point, as Lietkabelis managed to erase a 14-point deficit. The decisive factor was Trento's significant advantage in rebounding, taking the boards 48:30 (offensive rebounds 20:9).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!