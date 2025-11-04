X!

Estonia's pro-inspired urban bike park opens in Tartu this week

Tähtever Bike Park in Tartu.
Tähtever Bike Park in Tartu. Source: Mart Melchior Sard/Cycleshapes OÜ
A new urban bike park opens Thursday in Tartu, offering trails and jumps for everyone from kids to professional riders.

Behind the Tartu Song Festival Grounds, Tähtvere Bike Park spans one hectare in the city's sports park, with a 600-meter main track and features including flow trails, rock gardens, technical sections, jumps and a children's practice track.

Auli Solo, sales and service manager at Tähtvere Recreation Park, said the community shaped the park's design.

"When updating the bike park, we collaborated with young cycling talents and representatives of the cycle sports community," Solo said. She added that riders wanted more jumping options, and that wish has now been fulfilled.

Young Estonian downhill and BMX freestyle stars Robert Johanson and Siim Savik were involved from the beginning, helping design and test the track to ensure top results.

Track designer and builder Hendrik Kurrikoff noted the park was built from scratch.

Tähtvere Bike Park in Tartu. Source: Mart Melchior Sard/Cycleshapes OÜ

"We started with a completely empty lot and designed a diverse landscape offering challenges for riders," he said. "The tracks help cyclists develop key off-road skills — pumping on hills, navigating roots and rocks, taking curves and hitting jumps."

Kurrikoff added that the park shows how mountain biking trails can thrive in modern urban spaces.
 
The park is open around the clock, with proper lighting for evening rides. Solo noted that this means professional riders can train any time, even in the dark in fall.

The official opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, when Johanson and Savik will lead a 15-minute demonstration on safety gear.

The city's recreational complex also features the Tähtvere Recreational Sports Center, a skatepark and pump track, a dendropark and a children's and youth park.  

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Aili Vahtla

