Tartu getting new youth biathlon practice range

The facility, at the Tähtvere sports park, is in the Supilinn district of town, and the 10-meter range will allow children to learn the basic principles of firing. How to act on the range will also be instilled, so the attendees can progress to using sport firearms as they grow. Youngsters use air rifles in training up to age 12 as a way in.

The new range is right next to the ski tracks also, allowing for a quick switch between the two disciplines that make up the biathlon.

Madli and Elis are two of the young people who will benefit from the new facility, having trained in the old conditions.

"Right now we train with sport firearms because we're old enough to compete with them. We usually go to Tehvandi for training, but before sport firearms we trained with air rifles. The situation will be different for younger and smaller kids, because when you look at where we used to shoot, they will definitely have it better. We used to train on a volleyball court," they told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The under-development youth biathlon firing range in Tartu. Source: ERR

Biathlete and coach Kristiina Kresmer said of the new training range: "The training conditions are significantly better – previously we shot or had shooting practice on the beach volleyball court of the Estonian University of Life Sciences sports building, which meant, first of all, we were shooting on sand, and second, hauling all the equipment took quite a bit of time. Especially in winter, we didn't have the option of going to the range on skis. Now with the new range, we have that option because it's right next to the ski tracks," Kresmer said.

A firing range of up to 50 meters' length was initially planned, down-scaled due to a lack of funds.

The facility will cost Tartu ski club about €60,000, amassed from donations as well as support from the city and businesses. Parents themselves are leading the project and also helping with construction and so with the budget.

Parent and Tartu ski club board member Veiko Toom said: "It so happened in December that I ended up at a meeting where the range construction was being discussed, and I took it on myself. The budget is somewhere over €60,000. There will be a 20-station shooting range, and training will depend on the coach's vision and how many kids he or she can manage in one session."

Despite the rain and ensuing soft ground hindering the work, the club hopes to complete it next month.

