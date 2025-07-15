Mark Lajal fails to qualify in Mexico at final hurdle

It has been a disappointing week for Estonian tennis, with the top two men's players and the top women's player all failing to qualify for some high-profile tournaments in Germany, Spain, and Mexico, despite some spirited performances.

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal failed to reach the main draw at the ATP 250-level Mifel Tennis Open tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, losing 6–3, 6–2 to local player Alan Magadan.

Lajal, 22, ranked 185th in the world, won his first qualifying game to set up the encounter with Magadan, ranked 921st in the world.

Despite the large disparity in rankings, the 24-year-old Magadan proved a tough opponent for the Estonian, breaking Lajal's serve at 3–2 in the first set, retaining the lead in games to take the set 6–3.

Magadan was even more convincing in set two, taking a 4–0 lead in games and going on to win the set 6–2 and with it the match, which lasted just under 90 minutes.

Both players served four aces, but Lajal committed eight double faults and committed 41 unforced errors — 20 more than his opponent. Lajal's first serve success rate was 60 percent compared with Magadan's 75 percent, while the disparity in the second set was even greater: Lajal won just 32 percent of the points compared with 61 percent by the Mexican.

Magadan faces sixth seed Yunchaoete Bu of China (ATP 71) in round one proper.

Elena Malõgina out in Hamburg

Meanwhile, newly crowned Estonian champion Elena Malõgina had to admit defeat in the final qualifying round at the WTA 250-level MSC Hamburg Ladies Open.

Malõgina, ranked 469th in the world, went down 6–3, 6–2 to 12th-seeded Spanish player Ariana Geerlings (WTA 331).

While Malõgina took a 2–0 lead in the opening set with a break, Geerlings broke back and saved three break points in the next game. Malõgina still led 3–2, but then lost seven games in a row, losing the first set and falling behind 0–3 in the second set in the process.

Elena Malõgina. Source: Igor Pissarev

Malõgina also failed to convert the three break points presented to her in Geerlings' next three service games, and in the eighth game, while the Estonian, serving, led 40–30, Geerlings won three points in a row to break Malõgina's serve once again and take the match.

Malõgina committed four double faults throughout to Geerlings' three. The Spanish player also served up one ace and converted five of nine break points compared with just one of eight by Malõgina.

Daniil Glinka beaten by local player in Spain

Second-highest ranked men's player Daniil Glinka (ATP 377) also failed to reach the main draw in his competition of choice, in this case, the ATP Challenger 75 category tennis tournament held in Pozoblanco, Spain.

Seeded fourth in qualifying, the Estonian beat local player Alberto Barroso Campos (ATP 542) 6–4, 6–4 in the first qualifier.

Daniil Glinka Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

However, in the second qualifier versus Aryan Shah (India, ATP 489), he lost 6–4, 6–3.

In the first set, Shah broke Glinka's serve in the seventh game and then took a 5–3 lead. While in the tenth game, Glinka went ahead 40:0, earning three break points, he failed to convert any of them, and Shah eventually held serve to win the set 6–4.

Shah broke Glinka's serve twice in set two, sealing the victory on his second match point.

Despite Glinka serving eight aces and committing one double fault, to Shah's four and three.

