Mark Lajal through to round two in Michigan ATP tournament

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal won his opening round clash at the Cranbrook Tennis Classic ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, beating Omar Jasika (Australia) in straight sets, 6–0, 6–3.

Lajal, 22, ranked 181st in the world, wrapped things up in 52 minutes against the 28-year-old Australian, ranked 21 spots below the Estonian in the ATP standings.

In the first set, which lasted only 20 minutes, Lajal won 26 of the 33 points played (79 percent) and recorded 10 winners against three unforced errors, while his opponent managed one winner and committed 11 unforced errors.

Lajal ended up winning 25 of 27 points on his first serve over the course of the match. He next faces the winner of the match between American Garrett Johns (ATP 344) and Dane August Holmgren (ATP 146).

Tournament top seed is American Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked 112th in the world.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!