Mark Lajal makes Michigan ATP Challenger 100 tournament quarter finals

Estonia's top-ranked tennis player Mark Lajal is through to the quarterfinals of the Cranbrook Tennis Classic ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, after defeating Danish player August Holmgren in straight sets, 6–1, 6–2.

Holmgren had reached the third round at the recent Wimbledon Championships.

After a dominant first-round performance, Lajal, ranked 181st in the world, started strong against Holmgren, ranked 146th, winning five games in a row and sealing the first set 6–1 on his fourth set point.

In the second set, he broke Holmgren in the third game to take a 3–1 lead and ultimately closed out the match 6–1, 6–2.

Lajal hit four aces and made three double faults, while Holmgren had three aces and six double faults. The Estonian tallied 13 winners to just six unforced errors, compared with Holmgren's 11 winners and 27 unforced errors. Lajal won 88 percent of points on his first serve (compared with 84 percent for Holmgren) and 47 percent on his second serve, whereas Holmgren managed just 6 percent on his second serve.

Lajal has spent less than two hours on court across his two victories in Bloomfield Hills so far — 52 minutes in the first round victory over Omar Jasika (Australia), and 59 minutes in the second versus Holmgren.

He next faces British player Arthur Fery (ATP 349) in the quarterfinals.

