TV commentator: Tallinn made very clever use of 1980 Moscow Olympic regatta

Moscow's 1980 Olympic Games took place 45 years ago this week, and the sailing regatta was held in Tallinn. Former sports commentator Kalev Vapper covered the event and believes the capital made good use of the opportunity.

The controversial games took place on a smaller level as many countries boycotted the event because it was held in the Soviet Union.

The regatta also had a smaller lineup. Twenty-three countries were represented, 17 of them under their own flags. A total of 154 athletes and 83 yachts took part.

Vapper witnessed the competitions as well as the organization behind them.

"There were some rather unusual countries represented here — places that usually do not participate in sailing competitions at all, or if they do, they usually finish in poor positions. Zimbabwean, Guatemalan, and Cuban sailors were specially brought in, people the world had not really heard of before, and they were taught to sail here in Tallinn," Vapper told "Ringvaade".

The former commentator said Tallinn changed significantly during the international event.

Arrival of the Olympic flame in Tallinn Source: (Faivi Kljutšik)

"Much of what we are used to seeing in Tallinn today simply would not exist if the regatta had not been held here. In that sense, the event was used very cleverly to bring in a great deal of investment and money from Moscow," Vapper said.

"One of the things that is not visible at all but was extremely important was Tallinn's sewage system, which previously just flowed under Kadriorg straight into Tallinn Bay. Literally — and I'm not ashamed to say it — s*** used to float around in the bay. But then a sewage treatment plant was built in Paljassaare, and that problem was solved. It's still important to this day."

Vapper added that hundreds of buildings in Tallinn's Old Town were repainted.

"They hadn't been painted in 50 years. It was a bit of a Potemkin village, just the facades were painted, but the buildings themselves were not renovated. From the outside, it looked nice," Vapper said.

Well-known structures completed for the Olympics include the Linnahall, the post office, the airport, and the TV tower. But the Hotel Olümpia also dates from that time.

Olümpia Hotel in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"That's where the big shots, the VIPs, and the high-ranking guests stayed. Its construction was symbolically significant because it was the first modern skyscraper in Tallinn," Vapper said.

To give hotel guests a grander view of Tallinn, nine-story apartment buildings were constructed beneath the hotel windows to hide the rundown shacks along Tartu maantee.

"One of the hotel's most important features was its express elevator. People used to come ride it just for fun. You'd get this feeling of rising and sinking, it was a completely new sensation. Nowhere else in Estonia had a lift like that," he added.

In addition to buildings, infrastructure was also developed, for example, Pirita tee.

"Before, it was just a two-lane road. As a kid from Pirita, I remember clearly that when I was born, Pirita was basically a village. It was normal to ask, 'Are we going into the city?' As the Olympics approached, they needed to expand the road, and actually, the entire area from the old road — now the bike path — toward the sea is reclaimed land," Vapper said, adding that the fill material came from the Lasnamäe canal.

"Before that, waves would crash right up against the bus windows," Vapper laughed.

The Olympic Yachting Centre in Pirita Source: (Jaan Rõõmus)

A hotel and sports complex were also built in Pirita, offering 632 places for athletes, coaches, and officials. The hotel also housed the Olympic Village cafeteria, which served impressive delicacies for the time.

"Next to it was the press center, which published daily press releases detailing what athletes from different countries were eating. It even stated that the Soviet team ate the most. In reality, they did not eat that much, they just took the good stuff in plastic bags to relatives living in the city," Vapper recalled.

The Olympic center was also intended to include a church. "This is the first — and I believe only — church ever built under Soviet rule. All denominations were represented, and various services were held there. A congregation still operates in that church today," said Vapper.

The Olympic regatta also involved a massive number of staff.

"I think the Tallinn Olympic Regatta could definitely be a record-holder in terms of the ratio. With 154 athletes, there were 9,000 people involved in organizing and performing. That means there were 60 people per athlete handling logistics or performances. Today, about 10 people organize a major sailing event. We had to show how good we were and how grandly we could pull this off, which is evident from the fact that a dedicated center was built for just one Olympic sport," Vapper concluded.

ETV sport reporters at the Olympic Yachting Centre in Pirita Source: (Jaan Rõõmus)

--

