Tallinn TV Tower to be rebranded as modern media and experience center

Tallinn's TV tower.
Tallinn's TV tower. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Tallinn TV Tower will be transformed into a modern media and experience center called Meediatower. Kertu Saks joins Jüri Kriisemann on the board to lead the project.

The Tallinn TV Tower Foundation (SA Tallinna Teletorn) is set to launch exhibitions, programs and events at the future Meediatower (Media Tower) that will bridge Estonia's media history and future, connecting the heritage of television and radio with digital culture and contemporary media.

Key themes at the tower will include Estonian success stories, a focus on youth and the future, digital media, technology, television, radio, journalism, media literacy, digital risks and cybersecurity.

The foundation's supervisory board has decided to expand its management team, and beginning January 1, 2026, the TV Tower will be led by a two-member board. Jüri Kriisemann, the current director, will continue to oversee the tower's operations as an experience center. Kertu Saks will join the board as the member responsible for developing the Meediatower concept, as well as managing exhibitions, programming and collaborative projects.

Saks previously led the Energy Discovery Center, the Estonian Cultural Endowment and the Estonian National Museum. For the past nine years, she has also served on the TV Tower's supervisory board.

"I'm excited to return to developing visitor environments and creating exhibitions. I see great potential in the Meediatower concept for collaboration with Estonian media organizations, TV and radio channels, contemporary media producers, the tech and IT sector, universities and schools, embassies, museums, ministries and the city of Tallinn," Saks said.

The founder of the Tallinn TV Tower Foundation is AS Levira. "Levira, a media technology company, celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. Now is exactly the right time for the tower to turn its focus to media, especially as Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) marks its 100th anniversary next year. We want to celebrate that in a meaningful way," said Tiit Tammiste, chairman of the board at Levira.

In honor of Estonian Public Broadcasting's centennial, the Meediatower will also host an exhibition titled "This is Tallinn! A Century on Air."

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Marcus Turovski

