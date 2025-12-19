X!

Former prime minister Juhan Parts to work as adviser to Tallinn mayor

New Mayor of Tallinn Peeter Raudsepp has hired former prime minister Juhan Parts as an adviser.

According to Parts, it was Raudsepp himself who invited him to take on the role.

"He has highlighted three things that are important to him: the economy, the mental space, and families' sense of security. My role is to think along and give advice on these topics," Parts said.

Beyond that, "What the job of an adviser is, only the person receiving the advice knows," he chuckled. Parts also said he saw Raudsepp's stance as a mayor for all Tallinn residents as highly important. "An elected person cannot represent only their voters," he noted.

He also added, without elaborating, that Raudsepp's principle that "goodness must be used to fight evil" was also key.

Mayor of Tallinn Peeter Raudsepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

What is known about Parts' job description is that he will receive a gross monthly wage of €4,000 for the post and will report to Karl Sander Kase, head of the mayor's office. The latter said Parts will be involved in shaping Tallinn's development strategy.

Kase added Juhan Parts was appointed for his strong expertise and knowledge to help put the city's key strategic and long-term development issues in order. The Tallinn 2035 strategy document will be opened up, among other things, once Parts is on board, Kase added.

In addition to Parts, Piret Pert and Sander-Ville Võsa have also taken up work as new advisers in the office headed by Kase, himself a former deputy mayor.

Parts, 59, was prime minister of Estonia 2003-2005.

Raudsepp, confirmed in office earlier this month, was Isamaa's surprise pick as its mayoral candidate, and is untainted by politics as such, as he was a non-politico who had not run in the October local elections. In the agreement with the Center Party, Raudsepp will hold the position for two years, while the latter two years of the four-year term will see the mayoral role handed over to Center.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook, Aleksander Krjukov

