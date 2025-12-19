X!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' coming to Tallinn in 2026

'The Phantom of the Opera' cast.
'The Phantom of the Opera' cast. Source: Press materials.
The famed Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "The Phantom of the Opera" is to be staged in Tallinn next spring.

As part of its 40th anniversary European tour, the international production will be put on six times at the Unibet Arena, starting May 5.

Getting the production, including the stage and its moveable elements, pyrotechnics, lighting and sound setups, costumes, props, etc., to Estonia from London is itself a major task, requiring 15 sea containers to transport.

Around 150 people will be involved in the performance both on and off stage at any given time.

After the Estonian dates, the production moves to Lithuania and Poland.

Based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel Le Fantôme de l'Opéra, various versions of the musical have been seen by an estimated 160 million-plus spectators over the past four decades, since its debut in London's West End in 1986.

With lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, it is the second longest-running West End musical after Les Misérables, and the third longest-running West End show overall, after The Mousetrap.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

