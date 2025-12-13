British trip-hop star Tricky among first acts announced for 2026 Station Narva festival

The ninth edition of the music city and culture festival Station Narva will feature performances from British trip-hop legend Tricky, Icelandic electronic music collective GusGus and Latvian performance artist Elizabete Balčus.

Station Narva 2026 takes place from September 3-6 in Narva, Estonian artists ALIKA, EiK, mariin k. and Luurel Varas also confirmed in the festival lineup.

The heart of Station Narva's music program will once again be the Narva Museum in the historic Hermann Castle, with live music on September 4 and 5. The party will then continue into the early hours of the morning at the riverside Ro-Ro culture club. There will also be plenty of other special events across the city during the festival weekend.

Tricky will be in Narva as part of his 2026 European tour introducing new music. It will be his second visit to the Estonian border town after performing at the inaugural Station Narva in 2018.

Having started out with Massive Attack, Tricky has since collaborated with numerous musical A-listers including Beyoncé, Yoko Ono, PJ Harvey, and Björk and Estonia's own Mariin Kallikorm, who will also perform at Station Narva in 2026 with her band mariin k.



For GusGus, 2026 will also be their second Station Narva appearance, with the Icelandic collective having also performed at the festival in 2019. Tastemakers of the scene for a quarter of a century, their high-gloss sound with heart-pumping rhythms and lush melodies blends 80s synth-pop and 90s rave, with echoes of trance, urban soul, and UK garage.

Narva-born Eurovision star ALIKA, who recently won the 10th season victory of Estonian TV show "Su nägu kõlab tuttavalt" ("Your Face Sounds Familiar"), will perform a unique birthday celebration show in front of her home crowd, accompanied by a big band and singers from local vocal studio Magic Land.

Poet and musician EiK, who has established himself as one of Estonia's most prolific acts, comes to Narva with a handful of hits and a supergroup featuring Rein Fuks (Pia Fraus, Imandra Lake), Mattias Tirmaste (Haldi & ans. Flamingo), and Taali Lehtla (Siniviisor).

mariin k., the shoegaze band led by Ida-Viru-born guitarist and songwriter Mariin Kallikorm, has reached both KEXP airwaves and prestigious international events following the release of their acclaimed debut album "rose skin" this year. Kallikorm has also toured worldwide performing as part of 2026 Station Narva headliner Tricky's band.

ALIKA. Source: Martin Kosseson

Tallinn-based producer and DJ Luurel Varas will treat Narva to inventive and playful bass music, whilst Latvian musician and performance artist Elizabete Balčus brings an audiovisual treat with surrealist costumes, opera-trained vocals and synthesisers constructed from fruit and vegetables.

More performers will be added to the Station Narva program throughout the coming year.

In addition to the live music, Station Narva also includes an art program, discovery tours, urban space interventions, community discussions, distinctive Narva-style communal dining experiences and more.

---

