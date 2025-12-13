X!

British trip-hop star Tricky among first acts announced for 2026 Station Narva festival

News
Tricky.
Tricky. Source: Sebastian Pielles
News

The ninth edition of the music city and culture festival Station Narva will feature performances from British trip-hop legend Tricky, Icelandic electronic music collective GusGus and Latvian performance artist Elizabete Balčus.

The ninth edition of the music city and culture festival Station Narva will feature performances from British trip-hop legend Tricky, Icelandic electronic music collective GusGus and Latvian performance artist Elizabete Balčus.

Station Narva 2026 takes place from September 3-6 in Narva, Estonian artists ALIKA, EiK, mariin k. and Luurel Varas also confirmed in the festival lineup.

The heart of Station Narva's music program will once again be the Narva Museum in the historic Hermann Castle, with live music on September 4 and 5. The party will then continue into the early hours of the morning at the riverside Ro-Ro culture club. There will also be plenty of other special events across the city during the festival weekend.

Tricky will be in Narva as part of his 2026 European tour introducing new music. It will be his second visit to the Estonian border town after performing at the inaugural Station Narva in 2018.

Having started out with Massive Attack, Tricky has since collaborated with numerous musical A-listers including Beyoncé, Yoko Ono, PJ Harvey, and Björk and Estonia's own Mariin Kallikorm, who will also perform at Station Narva in 2026 with her band mariin k.


For GusGus, 2026 will also be their second Station Narva appearance, with the Icelandic collective having also performed at the festival in 2019. Tastemakers of the scene for a quarter of a century, their high-gloss sound with heart-pumping rhythms and lush melodies blends 80s synth-pop and 90s rave, with echoes of trance, urban soul, and UK garage. 

Narva-born Eurovision star ALIKA, who recently won the 10th season victory of Estonian TV show "Su nägu kõlab tuttavalt" ("Your Face Sounds Familiar"), will perform a unique birthday celebration show in front of her home crowd, accompanied by a big band and singers from local vocal studio Magic Land.

Poet and musician EiK, who has established himself as one of Estonia's most prolific acts, comes to Narva with a handful of hits and a supergroup featuring Rein Fuks (Pia Fraus, Imandra Lake), Mattias Tirmaste (Haldi & ans. Flamingo), and Taali Lehtla (Siniviisor).

mariin k., the shoegaze band led by Ida-Viru-born guitarist and songwriter Mariin Kallikorm, has reached both KEXP airwaves and prestigious international events following the release of their acclaimed debut album "rose skin" this year. Kallikorm has also toured worldwide performing as part of 2026 Station Narva headliner Tricky's band.

ALIKA. Source: Martin Kosseson

Tallinn-based producer and DJ Luurel Varas will treat Narva to inventive and playful bass music, whilst Latvian musician and performance artist Elizabete Balčus brings an audiovisual treat with surrealist costumes, opera-trained vocals and synthesisers constructed from fruit and vegetables.

More performers will be added to the Station Narva program throughout the coming year.

In addition to the live music, Station Narva also includes an art program, discovery tours, urban space interventions, community discussions, distinctive Narva-style communal dining experiences and more.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:00

Ida-Viru County marks out man-made places of interest with new signs

10:14

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident Updated

10:12

British trip-hop star Tricky among first acts announced for 2026 Station Narva festival

09:14

Parempoolsed expanding regional network ahead of next Riigikogu elections

08:30

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) attracts record audience numbers

12.12

Party ratings expert: Isamaa and Center getting along well in Tallinn coalition

12.12

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

12.12

Estonia's prison-rental deal raises concerns over risk of two-tier system

12.12

Defense ministry official: Russia has taken under 1% of Ukrainian territory in 2025

12.12

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

10:14

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident Updated

12.12

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

12.12

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

12.12

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

11.12

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo