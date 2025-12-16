X!

Katri Raik re-elected as Narva mayor

Election which returned Katri Raik as Narva mayor, Monday, December 15, 2025.
Katri Raik was returned mayor of the eastern border town of Narva on Monday, though by a narrow majority, following October's local elections.

An election held last week, which saw Raik and former mayor Jaan Toots (Center) run off against each other, was inconclusive.

Monday's election at the Narva City Council saw Raik take 16 votes to Toots' 15, giving her the position.

Raik was a joint mayoral candidate from her own electoral list and from that of Mihhail Stalnuhhin, a former Center Party politician.

This is her fourth stint as mayor since 2020, and she was in office ahead of the October local elections in Estonia.

"Narva politics is unpredictable, but sometimes such narrowly decided matters with a small margin can turn out to be very stable and long-lasting. Possibly, I hope, with this coalition as well. Narva desires and deserves stable city governance, and I hope that together we succeed in creating it," Raik said after the vote.

Toots, who held the mayoral post last year, said that things: "Will certainly be difficult for her, because as Narva's history has shown, 15-16 [votes] does not always hold. Last Monday did not hold out either, it was 15-15, our 15 votes held. On Tuesday we made Mrs. Raik a proposal to go with a three-party coalition that has 20 votes, which would certainly be more workable. If they are able to hold on now, that would be good. The next test is the appointment of the city government, and there too there may be disagreements."

October's elections saw Mihhail Stalnuhhin's People's List win 12 seats at the 31-seat council, followed by Center with 10 seats, Raik's list with five seats, and the electoral alliance Plan B + Narva Pulss with four seats.

Stalnuhhin and Raik's teams went on to hold coalition talks, and on December 2, Stalnuhhin was elected council leader.

One ballot paper at the December 8 mayor election was spoiled, leading to a tie and the need for the second election.

Raik has previously served as mayor of Narva, whose politics can be notably rambunctious, on three occasions: In 2020–2021, 2021–2023, and most recently in 2024–2025. Raik was also chair of the Narva City Council in 2021.

Toots was elected mayor in 2023 but was ousted the following year after a vote of no confidence in 2024.

The new Narva city government composition is to be unveiled and voted on by early January, and possibly before year-end.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

