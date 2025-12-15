X!

Mihhail Kõlvart re-elected Center Party leader

News
The Center Party congress in Paide, Sunday, December 14, 2025, which saw Mihhail Kõlvart returned as leader.
Open gallery
85 photos
News

Mihhail Kõlvart was returned as Center Party chair at a congress held Sunday.

Kõlvart ran unopposed at the party congress, held in Paide, which also saw 21 candidates running for the 14-member Center Party board.

About 500 delegates from across Estonia were expected to attend the congress at the Paide Music and Theatre House.

In his opening speech at the Paide Muusika- ja Teatrimaja, Kõlvart noted that the party had proven wrong those who had said it was finished, and had risen anew.

"This was our competitors' forecast, it was the experts' forecast and, of course, the media's forecast. Today the Centre Party can state that the local elections have been won. We finished the elections in first place," he said.

Center is now in coalition in Tallinn with Isamaa, after a year-and-a-half out of office. That this happened was down to competitors being weak, Kõlvart said, while Center's renewed strength makes it an appealing coalition partner to other parties.

Kõlvart also noted that the bulk of a fine issued over illegal donations has also been paid off.

He also said the party does not seek standoffs. "We seek goals in order to unite people," he added.

The 14-member board elected Sunday includes Center's Riigikogu faction chair Lauri Laats, its two MEPs: Jana Toom and Jaak Madison, and MPs including Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart and Vadim Belobrovtsev; former government minister Anneli Ott, Mayor of Vinni Erki Savisaar, and former Narva mayor Jaan Toots.

Laats, Toom, Toots, and Madison were appointed party deputy chairs.

Former Tallinn deputy mayor Kalle Klandorf was confirmed to continue as chair of Center's honor court, and the party's audit committee was also chosen at Sunday's congress.

Kõlvart was Tallinn mayor from 2019 to March 2024, when he was ousted in a vote of no-confidence. The Center-Isamaa coalition entered office in Tallinn earlier this month, with Peeter Raudsepp, a non-politico Isamaa appointee, as mayor for the first two years of the alliance's four-year term. The Center party will hold the mayoral role for the second half of the term. Kõlvart himself was elected Tallinn city council leader.

The party was last in office at the national level in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

City of Tallinn planning major overhaul of Linnu tee

16:02

Taavi Kotka: Education inequality a real and pressing issue in Estonia

15:29

Heads of schools: Graduates of former Russian schools completely lack Estonian

15:12

Justice chancellor backs president's veto of conscripts language rule

14:41

Estonia U20 ice hockey team takes IIHF silver medal

14:11

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

14:09

Estonia's tax cut aims to attract online casinos and target Finnish market

13:28

New law bars convicted pedophiles from changing name post-release

13:01

Ott Tänak: Hectic WRC schedule left you with no time to rest

13:00

FM criticizes president's suggestion to help Hungary end Russian oil contracts

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.12

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

14.12

Estonia's Christmas tourism surpasses pre-pandemic level

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

14.12

Estonian MEPs: Ukraine loan debate will be tense

13.12

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident

07:34

Online orders from Asia will not be delivered in time for Christmas

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

08:43

People born at the turn of the century to retire at the age of 71

14.12

Scrapping Tallinn kindergarten fees could increase pressure for places

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo