City of Tallinn planning major overhaul of Linnu tee

The planned Linnu tee rework would improve pedestrians' situation with better sidewalks, or sidewalks at all, as here..
The planned Linnu tee rework would improve pedestrians' situation with better sidewalks, or sidewalks at all, as here.. Source: Ellen Rudi/Tallinna City Government.
A public consultation is to be held Friday ahead of planned redevelopment of a major Tallinn thoroughfare.

Linnu tee runs in a straight line for nearly two kilometers, southeast to northwest, from the Tondi district south of central Tallinn, to the Mustamäe residential neighborhood. Stretches of it are currently quite hazardous for pedestrians.

"Linnu tee is a street used very intensively, on a daily basis, connecting residential areas, schools and kindergartens. Nowadays, moving along that street on foot is quite challenging, especially for children. The planned changes follow the principles of Tallinn's street space guidelines. They support the city's long-term goals of creating a high-quality living environment and accessible urban space for all," said Aksel Johannes Part, head of the urban environment planning section of the City of Tallinn's environment and municipal department.

The department is planning new cycle lanes on Linnu tee along with widened sidewalks, a public transport connection and bus stops, more greenery, storm drain solutions, and new street lighting.

The public transport hub derives from the city's sustainable mobility plan and the ongoing modernization of the public transport route network. Once reconstruction works are finished, public transport routes will start up, with the exact route number and alignment to be clarified.

This may also bring changes to other routes operating between Mustamäe, Kristiine and the City Center (Kesklinn), the city says.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the main goal was to turn these districts "into a safe urban space for all groups of road users, where it is safe and convenient to move for pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users as well as drivers."

A town hall is to take place on the issue at 5.30 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at the Tallinna Tööstushariduskeskus college, on Sõpruse pst 182.

If all goes to plan, the Linnu tee design phase is set for 2026–2027, while the actual construction of the Sõpruse pst–Tondi section will follow 2029–2030; the Sõpruse pst–Mustamäe tee section from 2031.

The renewal of Linnu tee supports Tallinn's development strategy Tallinn 2035, the city's cycling strategy 2018–2027, and the objectives of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan 2035, the city says.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

