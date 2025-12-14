Scrapping Tallinn kindergarten fees could increase pressure for places

Tallinn's plans to scrap kindergarten fees from autumn 2026 may increase the pressure for spaces if residents of other municipalities seek to send their children to the capital.

The new Center-Isamaa coalition agreed to abolish the €50 a month kindergarten fee for Tallinn residents' children, which will cost around €9 million.

As the surrounding municipalities will continue to charge for their places, more children are likely to be transferred to kindergartens in the capital.

"Preliminary risk analysis indeed shows that such migration could occur," acknowledged Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Education Andrei Kante (Center). "It will be a challenge for certain areas, particularly for the City Center and some parts of Haabersti, but overall, I believe we are prepared."

Discussions are still ongoing about whether both parents must be registered as residents of Tallinn for the child to qualify for a free place, or whether one parent would be enough.

"At the moment, this is something to be negotiated in the future. All possible scenarios must be played out to ensure that our decision does not unfairly impact anyone," Kante said.

In the city of Maardu, where Center retained power, kindergarten fees will remain unchanged. The fee is €49 per month if both parents are registered in the city, and €89 if only one parent is. The change in Tallinn will also affect them.

"If we are talking about encouraging people not to live only in the capital but to move elsewhere, then this step does not help achieve that goal, to be honest. But I do not believe it will become a major problem for Maardu. The only area we are truly concerned about is Muuga," said Maardu Mayor Aurika Sin-Kerra (Center).

In Rae municipality, the kindergarten fee is currently €133, but newly elected mayor Gerli Lehe (Isamaa) said it will be lowered to €120.

As parents value proximity to home, Lehe does not expect a large shift toward Tallinn.

"The indexing of kindergarten fees to the minimum wage will also be abolished, meaning that starting next year, about €17–20 would have been added to the current fee. Over the course of a year, parents will save nearly €200," said Lehe.

Preliminary calculations show that eliminating the kindergarten fee in Tallinn, along with compensation for private kindergartens, will cost the city around €9 million.

Former Deputy Mayor for Education Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) criticized the city's decision, arguing that the same amount of money could be used to renovate at least one kindergarten.

"The increase in fixed costs from offering free kindergarten services reduces the city's capacity for investment, and at the same time, there is a need to raise salaries for teachers, assistants, and so on. If the money is spent on free services, the ability to do so is significantly diminished," he said.

Where the necessary €9 million will come from will be decided during budget negotiations.

