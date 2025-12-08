New Tallinn coalition a testing ground for Riigikogu elections

The new coalition between the Center Party and Isamaa in Tallinn promises more city spending while signaling opposition to the national government ahead of the next elections.

The coalition agreement signed on December 1 between Isamaa and the Center Party in Tallinn stands out primarily for its generous spending pledges. Children will receive increased support at birth, when starting school and later when taking out a mortgage, with the city promising to help young people get into homeownership. Kindergarten fees will be eliminated entirely. Seniors will get pension supplements and aid packages from the city government.

"We're giving money to this group, money to that group, raising this allowance, this one gets €27, that one gets €5,000 — these are Center Party promises, we're just handing out money," said Postimees journalist Mikk Salu.

And that's not all. The new city government promises to repair aging bridges and overpasses, boost education funding, build new sports facilities and explore building a conference center. But where will the money come from? The coalition agreement is notably short on new revenue sources.

"First of all, we're at a stage where inflation and the high cost of living have increased tax receipts, including more personal income tax revenue than usual. Second, we'll scrap some of the previous coalition's expensive promises that aren't worth fulfilling at that scale. One example is planting mature trees — we don't need to plant fully grown trees, which cost €800,000 a year just for maintenance. We reviewed the budget with the finance department and we're staying moderate on this. We'll remain within the debt limits and won't go overboard," said Deputy Mayor Riina Solman (Isamaa).

The agreement also places strong emphasis on preserving Estonian identity and traditions, which Salu sees as more of a national-conservative vision for the capital. It stresses stability and includes firm stances on what will not be done — for instance, there will be no congestion tax. According to Salu, such a document could have been written by almost any party.

"Even politicians have told me — as [Center chair] Mihhail Kõlvart did — that 95 percent of this coalition agreement is something any party could sign. Because what can you really do in Tallinn? You clear snow, haul away trash, clean the streets and run schools. Every party would do that and sign on to those kinds of promises," Salu said.

Urmas Jaagant, a political analyst at Eesti Ekspress, also sees little innovation in the new agreement.

"Later on, there may be questions about what real change was promised. Sure, there's talk of increased support, but is there a broader vision? People may not even bother asking that later," Jaagant said.

"We've been criticized for lacking ambition. On the contrary, excessive ambition is utopian and burdens people. Maybe someone's grand ambition is just a dream that residents don't actually need," Solman responded.

One clear goal does emerge from the agreement: a challenge to the national government in Toompea.

Tallinn's city leadership says it will oppose the car tax, urge the Riigikogu to abandon the climate bill, push for changes to health insurance compensation rules and demand better regulation for light vehicles. These are all matters the city itself cannot control.

"This is absolutely intentional. Over the next year and a half, we'll likely see that the Tallinn city government won't focus its main battles on the city opposition — although that will happen too but rather direct its criticism at the Toompea coalition," Jaagant said.

"Urmas Reinsalu wanted to include provisions in the agreement that would be uncomfortable for Toompea. Sure, the city can't decide on the car tax, but Reinsalu wants to keep talking about abolishing it," Salu added.

Using the city agreement as a platform for national politics is likely to benefit both Isamaa and the Center Party, allowing them to test which ideas resonate most with voters ahead of the next parliamentary elections. Tallinn has a large population, significant economic clout and a year and a half until election day.

"I think this will become a key part of the Center Party's and Isamaa's — or both parties' — national platforms. Tallinn gives them a chance to test out themes that strike a chord with the public," said Jaagant.

Solman, too, acknowledged that the agreement ended up resembling a draft national platform.

"It's true that when we set out to draft the coalition agreement, we didn't have that aim in mind. We simply looked at all the sectors and took the most important ideas from both parties' programs and worked through them. In many cases, our ideas aligned; in others, not so much," said Solman.

Salu cautioned against drawing sweeping conclusions, such as assuming the next Riigikogu coalition is already in the making.

"In politics, long-term deals aren't made in advance. You don't want to tie your hands. You don't know what the election results will be in a year and a half — how many seats each party will win or what coalitions will even be mathematically possible. Reinsalu's phrase is that he wants to be 'strategically mobile,' which basically means he wants the option to form a coalition with anyone," Salu said.

Still, this coalition period could serve as a useful guide going forward.

"There's no denying that when you enter into cooperation with someone, you want to make long-term plans. But over time, you find out whether those plans are compatible and whether conflicts arise. I think we're working well together, and if that continues, we'll see where it leads. If things don't click, then they don't," Solman said.

