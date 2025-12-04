New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

A "populist," "ideological" approach to cars versus bikes and other road users and pedestrians in Tallinn has to go, according to incoming mayor Peeter Raudsepp.

Raudsepp was until recently head of the Estonian Institute of Economic Research, and was appointed by Isamaa as mayor for two years, as part of the coalition deal with Center which will see the two parties take turns to hold the role over their four-year term.

"Let's end this populist painting of bike lanes and installing benches facing away from the road — and put the focus back on people," he told "Esimene stuudio" Wednesday evening.

Raudsepp, 55, said that he plays the role of both pedestrian, tram user, and driver in the cityscape. "I'm not one of those people who only belongs either to the driver users' box or to pedestrians. And I don't like ideological approaches or speed limits."

We will be reviewing every street section based on expert analysis," he went on.

Raudsepp said the cancellation of the planned tramway along Liivalaia, a major thoroughfare in central Tallinn, was the right move.

"All it does is run from Tartu maantee to Pärnu maantee, and would jam up traffic on Liivalaia. Tramways should be built so people can reach the city from farther away without cars," he continued.

Raudsepp said the public transport issues in the capital went back some way. "As the cars arrived, the city started stretching along the seafront and the public transport network did not keep up," Raudsepp said.

Raudsepp with Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart at the signing of the Tallinn coalition deal Monday. Raudsepp will be mayor for the first two years of the four-year term, while Kõlvart, a former mayor, has already been elected city council chair. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Raudsepp: 'I had no ambition to enter politics'

As for his own arrival on the political scene, Raudsepp said that as recently as last month, he had had no ambition to enter politics, but his real-world experience as an economist would make up for that. "I come from among ordinary people and real life. I have real-life experience that the current generation of professional politicians does not have," he said.

"I had no ambition to go into politics, though this is a natural move," Raudsepp went on.

Though now mayor-in-waiting, Raudsepp did not run in October's local elections, prompting claims of breaking electoral law from the opposition. He rejected this, calling them "exaggerated accusations," he said. "Critics of this move are not from Isamaa's ranks, though Isamaa voters support this step."

It was precisely because he had no plans to enter politics that he did not run, he added. "Back in November, I imagined that I would have a nice and calm end to the year. I had nothing planned for early next year."

Since Isamaa did not win the elections, picking up 11 seats compared with Center's 37, and the Social Democrats' 17, this was the reason Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu did not become mayor.

At the same time, his high profile in business and economics meant he has been courted by several parties in the past, from both ends of the political spectrum, he said.

Now that he is in politics, he will be here to stay, however, thanks to the high profile being Tallinn mayor brings and the resulting "vote magnet" effect. "I will take part in all future elections, except the presidential ones," he said.

As for plans once in office, Raudsepp says he has already started having meetings with business, which he intends to do more of, while the pressing issue of the Tallinn city budget for 2026 will be started with talks next week.

"We want to get the economy moving better, make Tallinn an investment hub, and improve families' coping capacity," he said.

Of Isamaa's appointments, Raudsepp said former deputy mayor Karl Sander Kase is taking the role of chief of staff in his office.

"This is not a fully non-political position. It is essentially my adviser," he noted. A vote on Raudsepp and all of Isamaa and Center's deputy mayoral candidates must still go ahead at the Tallinn City Council, where the coalition has a majority of 48 at the 79-seat chamber.

Raudsepp is also not tainted by a recent illegal donations scandal which hit Isamaa.

He is also a former chief of Enterprise Estonia (EAS), now known as EIS.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!