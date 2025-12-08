Deputy mayor's company gets €18,000 from soon-to-be-renovated equestrian center

Tallinn's new coalition is prioritizing renovations at an equestrian center run by Riina Solman's husband, raising concerns of favoritism from the opposition.

According to the Tallinn opposition, the new city government should not begin renovating sports facilities with the Veskimetsa Equestrian Center, which is managed by the husband of incoming deputy mayor Riina Solman, a member of the Isamaa party. The Center Party argues that repairs to the equestrian center were already under discussion when Isamaa was still in opposition. The center has also paid consulting fees to companies owned by the Solmans.

The Veskimetsa Equestrian Center was built in the 1990s. The roof leaks and both the walls and ceiling have been damaged by water.

"These buildings you see here — the riding arena, the office building and the stables — have all been patched up. But the main structures are from 1990," said Peeter Solman, head of the Veskimetsa stables.

The 10 hectares of land and the buildings are owned by the city. The facility is operated by Veskimetsa Tall OÜ, which is in turn managed by the Tallinn Equestrian Sports School.

Peeter Solman, husband of incoming deputy mayor Riina Solman, sits on the boards of both institutions.

"I'm also the guy who throws hay to the horses, shovels manure, fixes pipes, does electrical work, paints — everything. I'm the only one working here, so that's why I'm here seven days a week," said Solman.

Solman says the facility does not receive financial support from the city, is self-sustaining and pays rent to the city. Over 100 children attend the riding school, which houses 50 horses. Outgoing Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said that while the Veskimetsa Equestrian Center does need renovation, there are many other sports facilities in even greater need. Nevertheless, the new coalition agreement prioritizes Veskimetsa.

"If we look at the number of users and its importance to the city, the equestrian center should not be at the top of the new coalition agreement. It inevitably raises questions," Oja said.

Last year, RS Consult, a company owned by Riina Solman and run by Peeter Solman, was paid €18,000 by Veskimetsa Tall for consulting services.

Riina Solman said the inclusion of the equestrian center in the coalition agreement has nothing to do with her personally. Incoming deputy mayor from the Center Party, Tiit Terik, said the party supported renovating the center even when Isamaa was in opposition and continues to do so.

"Whether we repair the current situation or move forward with architects' vision for a new facility depends, of course, on the size of the city's budget. But it's obvious that the City of Tallinn must maintain its assets," said Terik.

"Yes, it's in poor condition, but it's never been among the top priorities. Say what you want, but this just smells bad," said Reform Party Tallinn region chair Maris Lauri.

Peeter Solman says it's currently unclear how much a new roof would cost or how much money the city might contribute.

"With all this scandal, maybe we won't get anything at all," Solman said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!