Isamaa nominates Riina Solman, Kristjan Järvan as its Tallinn deputy mayors

Former government ministers Riina Solman and Kristjan Järvan have been nominated as Isamaa's candidates for its two Tallinn deputy mayor posts in the incoming coalition with the Center Party.

In Järvan's case, he is staying put, as he was a deputy mayor in the outgoing Isamaa-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition. Järvan will change portfolios, however, taking responsibility for the municipal services and entrepreneurship sector deputy mayoral portfolio. He previously had the transport portfolio. Solman will be taking the social and healthcare portfolio.

Both portfolios had been handed to Isamaa in the Tallinn coalition deal signed Monday, only the candidates were not publicly known at that time.

"Riina and Kristjan are both experienced politicians. I have spoken to both of them and they will certainly manage their work in the incoming city government successfully. They are ready to assume office immediately once the city government's composition is confirmed on 8 December," said Peeter Raudsepp, Isamaa's candidate for the position of Mayor of Tallinn.

Solman is Isamaa's Tallinn region chief and was minister for population 2019-2021. Järvan was Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology 2022-2023.

Center will present its own deputy mayoral candidates at a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Center-Isamaa coalition has to be voted on at the city council, where the coalition has a 48-seat majority in the 79-seat chamber.

Isamaa and Center have come to a job-share with the mayoral post itself; non-politico Isamaa appointee Peeter Raudsepp, an economist, will take the position for the first two years of the four-year term, while the Center Party will take over for years three and four. Center's own chair and former Tallinn mayor, Mihhail Kõlvart, has been elected Tallinn City Council leader, an equally significant position.

