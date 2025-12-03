X!

Isamaa nominates Riina Solman, Kristjan Järvan as its Tallinn deputy mayors

News
Riina Solman and Kristjan Järvan (photo taken 2024).
Riina Solman and Kristjan Järvan (photo taken 2024). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former government ministers Riina Solman and Kristjan Järvan have been nominated as Isamaa's candidates for its two Tallinn deputy mayor posts in the incoming coalition with the Center Party.

In Järvan's case, he is staying put, as he was a deputy mayor in the outgoing Isamaa-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition. Järvan will change portfolios, however, taking responsibility for the municipal services and entrepreneurship sector deputy mayoral portfolio. He previously had the transport portfolio. Solman will be taking the social and healthcare portfolio.

Both portfolios had been handed to Isamaa in the Tallinn coalition deal signed Monday, only the candidates were not publicly known at that time.

"Riina and Kristjan are both experienced politicians. I have spoken to both of them and they will certainly manage their work in the incoming city government successfully. They are ready to assume office immediately once the city government's composition is confirmed on 8 December," said Peeter Raudsepp, Isamaa's candidate for the position of Mayor of Tallinn.

Solman is Isamaa's Tallinn region chief and was minister for population 2019-2021. Järvan was Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology 2022-2023.

Center will present its own deputy mayoral candidates at a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Center-Isamaa coalition has to be voted on at the city council, where the coalition has a 48-seat majority in the 79-seat chamber.

Isamaa and Center have come to a job-share with the mayoral post itself; non-politico Isamaa appointee Peeter Raudsepp, an economist, will take the position for the first two years of the four-year term, while the Center Party will take over for years three and four. Center's own chair and former Tallinn mayor, Mihhail Kõlvart, has been elected Tallinn City Council leader, an equally significant position.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:35

Enelif Jefimova fastest again to reach European champs 100m breaststroke final

12:08

Estonia urges schools to use less-evaluative behavior assessments

11:45

Center Party announces its four Tallinn deputy mayor candidates

11:33

Estonia does not want to ban young people from social media following EU proposal

10:53

Businessman living in Ireland who owed €15 million struck off wanted list

10:31

ISS deputy head: Those who've fought against Ukraine must not be allowed into Europe

10:00

Construction permit granted for Tartu Downtown Cultural Center

09:48

Isamaa nominates Riina Solman, Kristjan Järvan as its Tallinn deputy mayors

09:41

Margus Kurm: The Prosecutor's Office should be dissolved

09:09

Researcher: Efforts to offer organic food in schools should avoid extreme approach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

02.12

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

02.12

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia up 4.7% on year to November

02.12

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

01.12

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

02.12

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

02.12

Families with kids should think twice about pet rabbits, says rescue founder

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo